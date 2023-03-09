Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Isabel J. Aker, 19, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Aker was held on $2,500 bond.
Navor A. Briones, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license. Briones was held without bond.
Amy L. Gaff, 45, of the 500 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gaff was held on $500 cash bond.
Joshua L. Harris, 39, of the 9300 block of North C.R. 15W, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Harris was held without bond.
Steve Napier, 67, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Napier was held on $2,500 bond.
Tanner A. Russell, 21, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Russell posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Austin R. Yant, 34, formerly of the 200 block of Penrose Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:L39 a.m. Monday on a charge of false informing/reporting and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Yant was held without bond.
Sharon E. Berner, 59, of the 9200 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Berner was held without bond.
Timothy E. Collis, 27, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery against family or member less than 14 years old with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Collis was held without bond.
Michael J. Kay, 29, of the 200 block of Anglin Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Kay was held without bond.
Tanner A. Russell, 21, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No charging information provided. Russell was held without bond.
David B. Schocke, 55, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Schocke posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Seth D. Stonebraker, 29, of the 4700 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday by on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stonebraker posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Condon D. Wallen, 39, of the 100 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charing a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Wallen was held without bond.
