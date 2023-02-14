SHIPSHEWANA — Night to Shine came roaring back to Shipshewana Friday night, packing the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center hall with more than 700 people celebrating the night and practically blowing the roof off the local venue.
Night to Shine, created by the Tim Tebow Foundation, encourages communities around the county, and around the world, to celebrate the local special needs community by hosting a special prom-like night for the members of that special needs community filled with fun, food, music, dancing, and decorations. LaGrange County’s Night to Shine, now in its seventh year locally, was again sponsored by the LaGrange First Church of God.
“It was amazing,” said Allisa Brown, coordinator for the annual LaGrange County event.
“ We’ve heard nothing but good things about it.”
Friday night’s celebration was the first Night to Shine held at the Blue gate Performing Arts Center, and the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, we had a lot to learn this year, moving to a new place, but I think it worked,” Brown added.
COVID forced organizers to recreate LaGrange County Night to Shine as a drive-thru event for the past two years. Those events were hosted by the Shipshewana Trading Place at its antique auction barn. Before that, Night to Shine was hosted at the Shipshewana Trading Place Expo Center.
This year’s event was the largest in local history. Brown said most of the event’s guests and buddies told her they were happy to see Night to Shine return to an in-person event.
“It was great to see everyone again. And I think most of the people were excited to be back,” she explained. “For the guests to be able to see their friends again, and for many to see their buddies again, everyone seemed happy.”
Although the event officially starts at 6 p.m. and lasts for three hours, guests started arriving a 5 p.m. It didn’t take long for the center’s main entrance to be packed.
Once the event got rolling, guests were quickly paired up with a buddy or two and escorted down a red carpet to a round of cheers from wellwishers. Finally they were taken into the building’s main hall which had been transformed into a grand ballroom.
Brown said many of Friday’s Night to Shine guests said they saw old friends they hadn’t seen since before COVID. She said more than 280 guests registered for the event, and more than 225 showed up.
Brown and her staff of volunteers couldn’t say enough good things about the Riegsecker family, owners of the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, who offered Night to Shine the building after the event outgrew its former home. Brown said the Riegsecker and their staff helped get the building ready for Night to Shine, and almost as importantly, helped clean it all back up.
“We’re just so indebted to the Riegsecker family, their employees, and the Blue Gate,” Brown said. “They were all amazing. We’ve thanked them time and time again, but I can’t say thank you enough for everything they’ve done for us.”
Just as the celebration has grown in size over the years, so has the cost to put on a Night to Shine event. Brown said her group spent more than $21,000, all of that money raised through donations. The LaGrange County Community Foundation is one of the event’s major sponsors, as is LaGrange County REMC. Several local businesses and not-for-profit organizations also stepped up to help sponsor particular events or attractions that help make the local Night to Shine event the special evening it is.
The LCCF once again granted the organization $5,000. LaGrange County REMC, through its Operation Round Up, donated $3,500. A Sturgis, Michigan car dealership sponsored a visit by the movie character Bumblebee, one of the Transformers. That character drew large crowds all evening of people wanting to have their picture taken with the movie star. The LaGrange County Tri-Kappa organization sponsored the crowns and tiaras that were handed out to each guest.
“Sponsorships are being more and more important all the time,” Brown said. “Even though the Blue Gate was amazing, and really worked with us, we still had a large catering bill. We’re feeding 700 people. The grants from the LaGrange County Community Foundation and REMC were just huge for us. Those really help.”
A local food truck fundraiser staged by the group last summer raised $1,700.
A handful of area photographers donated their time and talents to the event and made those images available to the Night to Shine committee to use on its Facebook page. Ben Leu, a local D.J. donated his time and music.
Many guests traveled from neighboring communities to attend the LaGrange County event. One guest and buddy traveled three hours to attend Friday’s LaGrange County celebration.
