KENDALLVILLE — Authorities are still trying to determine how a Kendallville man, hands cuffed behind his back, managed to escape the back of a county police car Monday afternoon.
David Ellis Hicks, 40, escaped at approximately 2:18 p.m. Monday after being arrested on failure to appear warrants issued by two counties.
Hicks is described as being 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Hicks’ whereabouts can call 636-2182 or their local police agency.
Following a large search by police K-9s, drones and officers from multiple jurisdictions in the southern part of Kendallville Monday afternoon, Hicks remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.
DeKalb County authorities issued a warrant after Hicks failed to appear for court on charges of burglary and theft. In Noble County Hicks did not appear for court relating to a charge of resisting law enforcement.
According to Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker, police initially took Hicks into custody after he allegedly hid from them Monday in the area of Perkins Street in Kendallville.
Once Hicks was placed in the back of the police car, the arresting officer went to search an outbuilding for illegal narcotics.
Hicks managed to work his cuffed hands to the front of his body and then somehow got out of the police car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.