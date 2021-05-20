Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Robert C. Brouillette, 70, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brouillette was held without bond.
Brandy R. Gillespie, 47, of the 1100 block of Dodge Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Gillespie was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Godbey, 42, of the 2900 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Godbey was held on $1,000 bond.
Diamond N. Holden, 25, of the 300 block of West Crystal Flash Road, North Weber, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Holden was held without bond.
John M. Kay, 33, of the 2600 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joshua C. Whitehead, 24, of the 5300 block of North Elder Road, Larwill, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor. Whitehead was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.