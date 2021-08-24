KENDALLVILLE — After paying a contractor to break up concrete and level off the former McCray Refrigerator factory site for a solar field, which included trucking some concrete off site, the city is now paying the contractor to bring the rubble back.
Bringing back the broken concrete after it was trucked out is going to be a costly endeavor — up to as much as $110,000 — but city leaders view that as a small, albeit unfortunate cost, in comparison to potential fines from the state the city could conceivably face.
At Tuesday morning's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, city engineer Scott Derby presented a proposal for Bunn Inc. to haul broken concrete previously removed from the McCray site back to the McCray site.
The contract had a not-to-exceed amount of $110,000.
Bunn has previously been hired by the city at a cost of $375,000 to complete site clearing and leveling at the former refrigerator factory property off Wayne Street in order to prep for installation of a new solar field.
Old concrete foundations from the factory — which burned in June 2018 and was then demolished and cleared — was broken up and some of it removed from the site during the leveling process, taken to Bunn's local stockpile site at 2164 Production Road.
As a former heavy industrial site, the McCray property is not a brownfield but the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has placed certain restrictions on the site due to potential contaminants that could have affected the land in the past.
Derby said Tuesday that the haul-back is the result of miscommunication on the extent of what "clean" means in the eyes of IDEM.
"We were operating under the understanding that if concrete could be removed from the site if it was clean," Derby said. "After it was actually moved off site they took the 'clean' to an extreme. It would have had to have been power washed ... piece by piece is how it was described to us after the fact."
As such, the city is returning the concrete to the site to avoid any potential liability if the McCray concrete were used in other construction projects and some environmental claim is made later.
"We have had some further discussion with IDEM and we think it's within the city's long-term interest to avoid any liability," Derby said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe called the re-hauling contract "salty," but said the city had been working with Bunn to come to the most agreeable terms for the added work.
"But, long run, it's going to save us a possible fine," board President Jim Dazey said.
The board approved the not-to-exceed contract for $110,000.
Derby said Bunn will dig out an area on the south end of the property near the railroad tracks and then return the concrete there and then cover it, creating a small hill.
Solar project surveyors have verified that the hill won't be tall enough to shade the field at any point during the day and therefore shouldn't impact the city's solar generation capabilities, Derby said.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved use of public sidewalks in front of and around Hosler Realty for Experience the Heart of Kendallville's annual Art on Main Auction occurring Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
• Approved hiring Jill Grobis as a new deputy in the clerk-treasurer's office.
• Approved an agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation for work on the Next Level Trails project for the trail going from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart. Derby said INDOT's cooperation is required since part of the trail is being built in the U.S. 6 right of way.
• Were informed by Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley that a brake replacement on Engine 12 may cost up to $3,900, as the department needs to source scarce parts and labor from multiple vendors.
• Approved parking restrictions for Kendallville Apple Festival on Oct. 2-3, including no parking on Wayne Street from Riley Street to Park Avenue; Park Avenue from Wayne to Dowling streets; Simon Street from Fair to Wood streets; Wood Street from North to Dowling streets; Harding Street from Wood to Riley streets; and Fair Street from North to Wayne streets.
Street closures will include: Fair Street between North and Simon streets; Fair Street between Simon and Wayne streets; westbound Simon Street from Fair to Wood streets; eastbound Simon Street from Wood to Fair streets; Wood Street from Wayne to Dowling streets; and northbound Park Avenue from Dowling to Wayne streets.
Police Chief Lance Waters said that, as of this time, Apple Festival is still a go, although the changing COVID-19 situation could affect that.
• Approved a $6,496.77 repair for a street department Ford F-350 truck.
• Was fined $5,600 for wastewater discharge violations from the treatment plant. Superintendent Mark Schultz said he repeatedly attempted to contact IDEM to discuss the violations and efforts that were made to correct the issues when identified, but received no interest or cooperation from the state office.
