Three booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle J. Garrett, 32, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Garrett was held without bond.
Ethan W. Gayhart, 19, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; theft-receiving stolen auto parts, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. Gayhart was held on $4,500 bond.
Austin R. Hart, 19, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Hart was held on $3,500 bond.
