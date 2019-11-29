A global day of giving will be recognized locally Tuesday as area organizations participate in GivingTuesday.
Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to create a day that encourages people to do good.
“Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give collaborate and celebrate generosity,” according to the global generosity movement.
GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season and inspires people to give back on Dec. 3 and throughout the year.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder.
“With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Giving is encouraged in a variety of ways: by giving time, voice, dollars, goods, kindness and talent.
On its website, givingtuesday.org, the movement has created a directory to help people find organizations, charities and events in their communities that they can help.
Area nonprofits and faith-based organizations listed in GivingTuesday’s online directory include: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; Community Foundation DeKalb County; DCIC (Hearten House); DeKalb Pregnancy Center; Early Ford V-8 Foundation; Graceway Church; Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana; Image of Hope Ranch; United Way of DeKalb County; Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy; Cahoots Coffee Café, Inc.; Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County; Lake James Christian Assembly; Trine University; Wood-Land-Lakes RC& D Land Trust; Northeastern Indiana CASA; Common Grace Ministries Inc.; Life and Family Services; The Solstice Institute; Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry; and SEND North America.
During last year’s GivingTuesday, members of the Garrett Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council spent the afternoon volunteering at Image of Hope Ranch in rural Auburn. The facility offers a sanctuary of healing to children, teens and adults in need.
The ranch will participate in GivingTuesday again this year, but this time in the form of giving back to others.
Those who participate in the sessions at Image of Hope, along with residents of Hearten House gospel rescue mission, will gather to make Christmas cards and then will deliver them to residents at Wesley Park apartments on the afternoon of GivingTuesday, said ranch operator Alisha Shank.
As well as brightening the Christmas of others, it teaches those who receive from Image of Hope to “give forward” Shank said.
In addition, Hearten House also invites the public to visit its women’s mission at 816 W. 7th St. in Auburn on GivingTuesday to learn about the mission’s work and meet the women who reside there.
“We’re hoping people will come and see what we’re doing and meet the women,” said the mission’s Brad Harris.
The mission also encourages the women it serves to reengage with their communities and GivingTuesday will serve as a good time to focus on giving back, Harris and Hearten House executive director Marisa McKenzie agreed.
Beginning in 2020, the women of Hearten House will adopt a ministry and support it by volunteering, Harris explained.
“We get support from many agencies. We want the ladies to give back,” Harris added.
Giving dollars and goods by donating to a nonprofit is a way many people choose to recognize GivingTuesday.
This year will mark the third time the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has participated in GivingTuesday. Last year the agency’s GivingTuesday campaign was a huge success, with donations totaling $6,000.
“Please consider a gift to the CHSSC and help support our efforts to care for the animals of Steuben County. Gifts for #GivingTuesday can be made in advance at http://www.chssteubencounty.org/donate/,” the organization states in its newsletter.
The DeKalb Pregnancy Center is hoping to raise $948 on GivingTuesday for new online lessons for its Earn While You Learn program.
“Besides having access to constantly updated videos, we can also text Brightcourse lessons to those women who can't make it in to the office because of being on bed rest, lack of transportation, etc. We will have a Facebook Event with a link to our online giving platform,” said the center’s executive director, Marcia Provines.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, serving DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, is asking for donations to provide no-cost handicap ramps for low-income seniors and the disabled.
“It’s crazy how many calls I receive, and they just break my heart,” said executive director Marianne Stanley. “Due to a lack of wheelchair ramps many people with mobility issues are physically unable to leave their houses and have become imprisoned.”
Stanley said 100% of donations for the ramps goes directly to the materials to build them. The ramps are built with the help of volunteers.
Ramps are crucial for elderly home safety so that in the case of emergency elderly are able to exit the home quickly and safely, Stanley added. The Habitat for Safe Seniors Free Ramp Program falls under the Restore our Community program.
“Join our efforts and give our forgotten neighbors the gift of freedom and mobility they deserve,” Stanley said.
