Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Rachael L. Brown, 36, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Brown was held on $3,500 bond.
Louise A. Fortune, 60, of the 1000 block of James Street, Seattle, Washington, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Fortune was held on $3,500 bond.
Dana K. Frost, 25, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Charles R. Hodge Jr., 50, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Hodge was held on $4,500 bond.
Jonathan M. Ritchie, 23, of the 7300 block of South S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Ritchie was held without bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 21, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Speelman was held on $3,500 bond.
Claudy D. Todd, 49, of Black Creek Trailer Park, Harlan, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Todd was held on $3,500 bond.
Melissa Cox, 46, of the 400 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Cox was held on $50,000 bond.
Bryan Jimenez, 19, of the 3100 block of Wooster Road, Pierceton, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Jimenez was held on $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.