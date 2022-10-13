KENDALLVILLE — Farce-meets-murder this weekend as Gaslight Playhouse opens its first full season at the Community Learning Center with “Clue-the Play.” A cast of nine men and six women commit comedy and mayhem as they figure out “Whodunit” for the surprise ending.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $17 per person for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens.
Season tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for students and senior citizens for all four shows in Gaslight Playhouse’s season. In addition to “Clue,” the remaing shows are “A Christmas Story: The Play” in December, “The Odd Couple” in March 2023, and “Little Shop of Horrors” in July 2023.
Gaslight Playhouse board member Jenna Boese directs the play. Boese is a veteran director of Gaslight’s children’s theater workshop, but this is her first time directing adult actors.
“Adults stay on task but it’s weird directing people who are older than me,” she said. “They already have basic theater skills.”
“Clue-The Play” is based on the board game and the 1985 movie. The original production and film had multiple endings to choose from.
In this version, the characters gather in a Washington, D.C., mansion in the 1950s at the height of the Red Scare. The plot involves blackmail, a choice of weapons, and scandals all around.
Boese describes the script as very witty, fast-paced and funny.
“The jokes will go over your head and then you’ll get it,” she said. “It’s a farce, a little ridiculousness, good for Halloween time and a mystery.”
She said the easiest part of directing the play was the supremely talented cast. Boese noted that this time, more men auditioned for the show than women, which is unusual for most productions.
For those who attended auditions, Boese had everyone cold-read the script. Everyone read every part so she could get an idea what talent each person brought to the table.
Boese said her most difficult task was mastering the complex set design and the technical features in sound and lights. She called that a “big learning curve.”
Even though this production of “Clue” is a play, music plays a big role in the plot and the revelation of the murderer.
“Music is a character and adds a lot of dynamic energy” Boese said.
Editor’s Note: The reporter who filed this story is a member of the Gaslight Playhouse board of directors.
