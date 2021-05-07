Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Catherine A. Hicks, 40, of the 1300 block of East Third Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hicks was released on her own recognizance.
Bradley D. Davis, 35, of the 1600 block of East U.S. 6, Albion, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Davis was held without bond.
Kyle J. Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Garrett was released on his own recognizance.
Samantha Moreno, 19, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Moreno was held on $10,000 bond.
Kurt A. Rodenbeck, 55, of the 6100 block of Willow Green Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rodenbeck was held on $1,000 bond.
Abraham Avila Rivera, 2, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Avila Rivera was held on $2,500 bond.
Victoria A. Edwards, 23, of the 300 block of South Columbia Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Edwards was held on $500 bond.
Heidi L. Fifer, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fifer was held on $350 cash bond.
Oscar Flores Esparza, 26, of the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Esparza was also held on a body attachment warrant. Esparza was held on $500 cash bond.
Eric S. Erickson, 22, of the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue, Mishawaka, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Erickson was released on his own recognizance.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 48, of t he 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Gibbs was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad F. Layman, 41, of the 18000 block of C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a body attachment warrant. Layman was held on $3,651.14 bond.
Elias Salazar, 29, of the 1600 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 3 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Dustie L. Watson, 29, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor and a Class C misdemeanor. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.