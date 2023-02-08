LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a request Monday to place a sculpture on the courthouse lawn if and when that piece of artwork is finished.
The request was made by Mary Woodworth, the director of the fledgling LaGrange County Arts, a communication organization created last year.
Woodworth told the commissioners the state makes grants available to organizations like hers to help pay for the construction of public works of art like sculptures. Woodworth asked her organization be allowed to place the work of art, when completed, on the southeast corner of the LaGrange County Courthouse lawn.
Commissioner Terry Martin, president of the board of commissioners, called it a good idea.
Woodworth presented the commissioners with an artist’s rendition of the sculpture, which would stand about ten feet tall. Woodworth described the piece of art as an axle, with small spinning wheels that would depict the natural resources found in LaGrange County.
Woodworth said the planned sculpture would be constructed by Spreuer and Son of LaGrange.
LaGrange County Arts plan to use the courthouse lawn to host another art show this June.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a 13.9-acre tract of LaGrange just east of LaGrange where a new LaGrange County Highway Department garage and office will be built. The property would be located near the intersection of C.R. 025N and C.R. 200E. Martin said the county has been looking for land to build a new highway department garage for several years now> Martin said the county paid $75,000 for the property.
The county doesn’t expect to start construction on a new highway garage until sometime in 2025.
The commissioners also approved a new contract between the county and Randy Merrifield, the director of the LaGrange County JDAI program.
The commissioners also gave their approval to the LaGrange County Parks Department to purchase a new vehicle for $33,890 from a Steuben County dealership. They also approved spending $14,775.60 to install new alarm systems in all five of the parks department’s buildings. They also have the parks department’s permission to apply for a grant through the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau for $1,500 to help offset some of the cost of hosting the annual Maple Syrup Days celebration next month.
The commissioners approved the purchase of a new asphalt hot box for use by the LaGrange County Highway Department to pave roads for $51,391. Aaron Fugate, the highway department supervisor, said it’s a piece of equipment that has been needed for a long time.
Fugate also received permission to purchase a new compactor plate for its excavator for $9,550. He also received permission to purchase a three-quarter ton pickup the department will use to help plow snow on lake drives and other residential areas.
The cost of that truck was $46,805 from Shepherd Chevrolet in Kendallville.
The commissioners also approved a request from the LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer’s office to involve the county attorney to help resolve issues with several properties with driveways that are not in compliance with county laws.
