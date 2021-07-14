LAGRANGE — After celebrating the opening day of the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair Saturday with a concert and a fireworks shows, things got serious bright and early Sunday morning when members of the LaGrange County 4-H dog club took to the floor of the fairground pavilion for the first animal show of 2021.
While the number of club members are down this year, according to LaGrange County 4-H Dog Club Leader Sharrita Carpenter, their enthusiasm is back, and so it the desire to be back in the show ring.
Club members make a big commitment when they join the dog club. Club members meet one to two times a week after the start of the new year, training for the fair. Club members continue that training schedule right up until fair time.
Last year, thanks to the pandemic, the dog club, like other 4-H clubs, had to shut down to be safe and all that organized training stopped. For many club members, Sunday’s return to the show ring was their first time showing in two years.
Carpenter said dog club numbers are down, with just 24 members this year. That’s less than half of its pre-pandemic numbers when more than 60 kids and their dogs belonged to the organization. She added other clubs around the region also have seen their numbers drop this year.
“It’s not just us, it’s happening all over the place,” she explained. “I think parents are just slowing getting their kids back into real life.”
Leigha Schrock, who spent her Sunday morning with her dachshund/poodle mix, Sammy, each in their own blue folding chair said it was good to be back at the fair this year.
“I really missed this,” she said of the time she spends showing her projects at the fair. “It’s great to be back.”
