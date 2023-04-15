KENDALLVILLE — A free community forum to discuss the transgender phenomenon among young people will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Merchant Building at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Attendees should enter off of Fair Street. Attendees should be 15-or-older, according to information provided by event organizer Shelly Williams.
Investigative journalist and author Abigail Shrier will be the featured speaker. Shrier will discuss what she has learned after interviewing 4,000 people in the transgender movement.
Shrier will also be discussing the appeal of the transgender movement in recent years, particularly among young women — and its effects.
“With the sharp rise of transgender youth, we are seeing a strong need to start the conversation in our community about the phenomenon,” Williams said. “Before we can talk about it, we must gather facts surrounding it, and this is where Abigail Shrier comes in.”
The emcee for Thursday’s forum will be WOWO radio on-air morning news host Kayla Blakeslee.
Shrier received the Barbara Olson Award for Excellence and Independence in Journalism in 2021. Her best selling book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Securing Our Daughters,” was name a Best Book by the Economist and the Times of London. It has been translated into seven languages.
“Abigail Shrier has conducted one of the largest studies with transgender people we can find,” Williams said. “It is an honor to host her in Noble County.”
Williams, of Kendallville, has put together a coalition of donors to form Noble Events, which is funding Thursday’s forum. Noble Events will strive to bring conservative options through forums and events to Noble County.
