LAGRANGE — Bradley Jones, an assistant principal at Prairie Heights Middle School, has been named the new principal of Lakeland Intermediate School. Jones was formally introduced to the members of the Lakeland School Board Monday night at their regular meeting.
Jones spent seven years working as an assistant principal at PHMS. While serving in that job, he attended the Indiana New Administrator Leadership Institute, a two-year program for professional development and mentoring.
Before that, he taught science and physical education at Angola Middle School for 16 years.
Jones replaces Brad Targgart, who left the intermediate school principal’s position earlier this month to take over the principal’s job at Central Noble Primary School.
Jones said being involved in his community is important. He’s served on the Angola Plan Commission, its Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Steuben County 4-H board, and the Angola Carnegie Library Board.
In his free time, Jones can be found on the lake fishing.
Lakeland also announced it hired Kimberly Kabrich as the new assistant principal at Lakeland Primary School. Kabrich worked last year as a kindergarten teacher for the school.
Before that, she spent 13 years working as an instructional coach for the school district. She’ll work closely with Dr. Traci Blaize, the primary school principal.
The board also announced its awarded bids to two different area contractors to perform needed work on the Jr./Sr high school and the intermediate school building.
Dana Wannemacher, president of Barton-Coe-Vilamma, a Fort Wayne architecture firm, told the board his company had looked over the bids submitted to do roof and environmental systems work at the Jr./Sr. high school building and recommended that they accept a bid of $3,726,877 from Brown and Brown, a general contractor located in Wakarusa. Wannemacher said his company has worked with the firm before and was pleased with the work.
Wannemacher also told the board his company recommended they accept a bid of $1.305,000 by Hamilton Hunter Builders, a Fort Wayne construction company, to do similar work at the Intermediate School building.
Work on both buildings is expected to start later this year.
Dr. Greg Baker also announced the two emergency repair situations popped up at both the Jr./Sr. high school and intermediate schools.
The district discover water was seeping up through the concrete floor under the carpet in the school’s cafeteria and another nearby room, prompting the school maintenance staff removed the carpeting. Those floors will now be cleaned, resealed and new flooring installed. That work is expected to cost more than $30,000.
A malfunctioning HVAC system at the intermediate school’s kitchen caused a foul odor, and that odor was trapped in the carpeting and ceiling tiles of the school cafeteria. Both the carpet and the tiles must now be replaced, and Baker said that will cost the school district about $21,000.
The board also approved a new policy to charge students a nominal fee to rent an instrument from the school district.
In other matters, the board approved hiring Keegan Schlabach as a student summer worker, Melissa Mishler as the seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach, Karl Malone as an assistant varsity football coach, Brett Bateman as the volunteer sixth-grade girls assistant basketball coach, and Cortney Hudson as a substitute food service worker.
The board also accepted the transfer of Brett Bateman as the seventh-grade head football coach to the position of volunteer assistant varsity football coach at the high school. Rane Troyer will transfer from a payroll clerk to a position as a custodian at the primary school. Michelle Chrisman will transfer from a position as the permanent substitute teacher to be the new STEM paraprofessional at the primary school.
Paul Sturdivant transfers from a position as the eighth-grade girls’ basketball coach to become a volunteer varsity assistant girls basketball coach. Erica Fair will transfer from a position as the seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach to become the freshman girls’ basketball coach.
Lilly Hammond transfers from the seventh-grade head volleyball coach to become the new eighth-grade head volleyball coach.
Cassady Fox transfers from her position as the sixth-grade head volleyball coach to become the seventh-grade head volleyball coach. Juan Arroyo transferred from his position as an assistant seventh-grade football coach to become the new seventh-grade head football coach.
The board accepted Brad Targgart’s resignation as principal at the intermediate school, as well as his resignation as JV assistant girls basketball coach. They also accepted the resignation of Vanessa Wyss as assistant principal at the intermediate school.
Anthony Williams resigned as a math/science teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Braden McCloskey as the music/band teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Daniel Huizenga as the business teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Rachel Huppenthal as the sixth-grade girls’ basketball coach, Aileen Sosa as the junior high head cheerleading coach, Aimee Sperry as the JV head volleyball coach, Shelly Brill as the JV assistant volleyball coach, and John Roest as the assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach, Jamie DeTro as the freshman volleyball coach, and Morgan Moore as the assistant varsity football coach.
