KENDALLVILLE — Last year’s State of the City address in Kendallville feels like the last time things were normal — a bunch of local leaders, business people and residents gathered at Cobblestone Golf Club for the annual mayor’s breakfast and address.
That snowy February morning was one of the last major public events in Kendallville before COVID-19.
This year, if you want to recreate that experience, you pop open YouTube on your phone or laptop while enjoying your breakfast at home and take in the mayor’s virtual address.
In the interest of safety, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe recorded her 2021 State of the City address in the city council chambers and posted it online for residents to watch. Residents can find it online by visiting bit.ly/KvilleStateofCity2021.
Although this year’s address came in a new format for viewing, Handshoe’s speech is a familiar format — hitting on last year’s highlights while also looking ahead at what’s to come in the new year.
Where else to open a speech looking back on 2020 than in noting the pandemic?
“I think we can all agree that 2020 was a year like no other. Words and phrases like ‘COVID 19,’ ‘contact tracing,’ “pandemic,’ ‘self-quarantine,’ ‘virtual meetings,’ ‘flatten the curve’ and ‘Mask Up’ all took on meaning and played a role in each of our lives that we never would have anticipated a year ago – and we are all tired of hearing them,” Handshoe said.
Last year threw some tough punches at the city as the mayor highlighting the economic challenges the pandemic tossed at the city. Unemployment spiked to nearly 30% during the peak of the stay-at-home order in March and April; bookbinder LSC Communications closed one of its plants in the industrial park, costing more than 300 jobs; and the pandemic has put strain on several local small businesses.
The city also saw a few changes as Taylor-Made relocated its operations to Fort Wayne and Atz Furniture closed after 98 years in business.
But Handshoe didn’t dwell on the challenges for long, instead turning to some victories in a tough year.
The Crew Youth Center organized to provide Boxes of Hope to people who needed them; community members have done their part to support The Strand Theatre during its challenges; neighbors and local groups worked together to clean up after a wind storm rocked the city in August; the city dedicated a Safe Haven Baby Box at the U.S. 6 fire station; and Kendallville was named one of America’s 50 Best Cities to Live by an online financial news website.
Handshoe also highlighted continuing development at the Community Learning Center in the former East Noble Middle School building, a project that the mayor went to bat for when there was some conflict about whether the building could be effectively rehabbed or not.
“We are all watching the Community Learning Center, or CLC, develop into a tremendous public asset with absolute delight,” Handshoe said. “The diversity of instructional classes offered, the farmers market, the bountiful vegetable garden, pickleball play and even COVID testing all take place there. I could have never dreamed it all could come together in such a short period of time and would look so beautiful.”
The mayor also highlighted ongoing work by Kendallville Restorations Inc., a nonprofit that buys and rehabs at-risk properties in the city’s older neighborhoods. That organization formed in recent years as Handshoe made neighborhood revitalization a focus on her 2019-2023 term.
“Kendallville Restorations’ goal is to revitalize our community by restoring neighborhoods, one house at a time. Others are seeing the value of this work and are donating personally in the cause. Grants from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., the Kendallville Local Development Corp. and the Community Foundation of Noble County have each given the work of Kendallville Restorations a big boost,” Handshoe said.
Turning to city departments, Handshoe as usual highlighted the city’s strong financial position. Kendallville is sitting on a municipal balance of $22.7 million, and the mayor said 2020 was a good example of why it’s prudent to keep a big bank account, just in case.
Kendallville adopted a citywide trash contract that started in 2021; receiving $3.6 million in federal grant dollars for the second phase of Drake Road rehab scheduled for 2025; launched a new city website; received nearly $1 million in Community Crossings grant dollars to repave city streets; welcomed new police and fire chiefs; added two new K-9 officers, Frodo and Bobi who have helped improve drug enforcement in the city; refurbished the city’s tennis courts; experienced record attendance and income at the Bixler Lake Campground; and approved plat of the first new residential subdivision in the city — Noble Creek on Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary — in more than 20 years.
And, of course, the mayor took a moment to talk about the streetscape project that dominated the downtown core in 2020.
“In our downtown, undoubtedly the biggest news was the long awaited $.6 million streetscape project. It includes new sidewalks, curbs, lights, benches and trees. There were many partners who came together to make the project possible, including the Redevelopment Commission, Kendallville Local Development Corp. and city workers. We are also grateful for all the volunteers that gave of their time to help select the design. I think you will agree it looks fantastic,” Handshoe said.
The streetscape wasn’t the only thing happening downtown, however, as numerous facade grants have helped downtown business owners fix up their buildings and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council in summer opened The Alley, a new gathering space next to The Strand.
Looking ahead to 2021, many of the mayor’s goals are focused within the downtown core, where the city’s had a lot of its focus in recent years.
Goals for 2021 include:
• Start construction of the downtown pocket park at the old gas station site across from City Hall
• Complete the cleanup of the former McCray site and convert it to a solar field, complete with neighborhood park and historical education elements
• Continue neighborhood stabilization and revitalization efforts
• Expand ornamental streetlights into some neighborhoods that currently lack them
• Start construction of the multi-use paths along U.S. 6, further expanding healthy activity opportunities
• Institute and employ a county-wide emergency alert system
And, although it’s been a different year, Handshoe closed out her State of the City much the same way as always — with enthusiasm to stay on the job and keep working for Kendallville.
“I want to close with reminding you just how much I cherish serving you as your mayor. It is something I remain grateful for every day and do not take for granted. I remain confident that our best days as a city — and as a nation — lie before us,” she said.
