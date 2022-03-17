KENDALLVILLE — Premiere Edition, the unisex show choir at East Noble High School, takes its show, “BOSS: Beautiful, Original, Stylish and Smart,” to the Indiana State School Music Association’s state show choir finals Saturday at Franklin Central High School.
Premiere Edition is one of nine choirs performing at the state finals. Knight Rhythms, East Noble’s mixed show choir, just missed the cut for the state contest.
“This has been our best year yet. This year makes the 20th time a show choir from East Noble has made the ISSMA state finals,” said director Chris Mettert. “I am so proud of both of my groups. They have posted higher scores than any previous choir from East Noble has ever posted in preliminary competition.
“As for the girls competing at state, this is their 16th trip. They have a long tradition of vocal excellence and this year’s group is no exception to that. To be one of the top nine from a pool of over 100 groups is certainly an accomplishment.”
Both choirs competed March 12 at two contests, the Garrett Railroader Rush Invitational in Garrett and in the first Columbia City Cup in Columbia City.
In the unisex division, Lilly King was named outstanding performer at Garrett and Alina Brinker was named outstanding performer at Columbia City.
In the mixed division, Jor-Don Whitaker was named the outstanding performer at Columbia City. Kaley Fisher was named outstanding female performer and Gabe Zimmerman as outstanding male performer at Garrett.
At Columbia City, Katie White earned outstanding female soloist in a show and earned third place in individual solo competition.
Sierra Crump earned outstanding female soloist in a show at Garrett.
Both choirs were scheduled to perform Wednesday evening at a pep rally in Cole Auditorium for a hometown crowd.
