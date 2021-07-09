AUBURN — After the cancellation of the Agronomy Field Day in 2020, the event will return to DeKalb County this year.
The Andersons, in cooperation with Purdue Extension, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and DeKalb and Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation districts will be hosting the event. This year’s field day will be from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Andersons’ Waterloo Farm Center, 4743 C.R. 28.
The event will offer a line-up of speakers who will discuss the latest updates in agriculture. All producers are welcome.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an optional grain market session presented by Mike Mock from 8-8:45 a.m.
The day’s scheduled events will begin at 8:45 a.m. with a welcome then plot tours will begin at 9 a.m. There will be three stops on the tour each with a 50-minute presentation. Transportation will be provided.
Topics include:
• nutrient management with Dave Dyson, The Andersons;
• corn management following a rye cover crop with Dr. Dan Quinn, Purdue University; and
• cover crop roots and field tile with Derek Thompson, NRCS District Conservationist.
Following lunch, Dr. Fred Whitford of Purdue University will be the final presenter with a lively but educational review of “Are the Products in Storage Still Good?”
Education credits for private applicators and other ag specialists will be announced the day of the event.
To reserve a place, RSVP to The Andersons at 837-8162 by July 23.
