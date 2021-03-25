Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Duncan J. Burnham, 61, of the 500 block of Fountain Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Burnham was held on $400 cash bond.
Byron E. Gordon, 39, of the 500 block of West Miller Street, Bluffton, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 39, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Hamilton was held without bond.
Eric J. Kennedy, 51, of the 1200 block of Somerset Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kennedy was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon D. Mares, 21, of the 4500 block of Spatz, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mares was held on $1,000 bond.
David M. Meade, 50, of the 900 block of Herman Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Meade was held on $2,500 bond.
Jerry T. Middleton Jr., 29, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew J. Olry, 38, of the 1700 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Olry was held on $7,500 bond.
