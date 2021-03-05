LAGRANGE — Two teams from the Lakeland Intermediate Middle School robotics club will be competing in state competitions today.
This is the first time in the Lakeland club’s four-year history that teams have finished the season and qualified for the state competition.
“We are so excited,” said Lakeland Intermediate School fourth-grade teacher and robotics club sponsor Holly Elwood.
The school started the robotics season fielding eight teams this year. Students volunteer to participate in the afterschool program attending sessions building, coding, and practicing with their robots. Elwood has been overseeing the school’s robotics teams for three years. Students learn about robotics at their own pace. Once the season is underway, students compete against other robotics club teams fielded by other area schools.
Elwood said two Lakeland teams made the state cut. The first team is composed of seventh-grade boys, and the second team made up of elementary and intermediate school girls.
Elwood said the thing that makes both of these teams successful is that both learned how to strategize about the competition before taking the floor.
“They really worked hard and strategized that they were going to do one thing first, then move on to the second challenge, and getting the timing of all that down to a very precise plan,” Elwood said of her all girls team. “The boys experimented with the design of their robots until they figured out which would be the best for them.”
Elwood said both teams showed extraordinary creative thinking overcoming problems and putting them in a position to win.
Typically, the school’s robotics teams would travel to other area schools for regional competitions to compete against dozens of teams. The pandemic changed all that. COVID, Elwood said, has a big effort on the robotics program.
“We had to split up our groups, we couldn’t meet with all eight groups at one time,” Elwood explained. “The meets we attended were all virtual. We had to work in a room and compete over Zoom.”
While her students are disappointed they won’t be making the trip to Indianapolis to compete in person, Elwood said her students are still excited.
Elwood said both teams have been practicing hard this week. Both teams will face between 80 to 100 other teams Saturday afternoon during the state match.
Elwood said seeing the Lakeland teams succeed like this is why she opted to oversee the school’s robotic teams.
“The excitement in the room right now is just amazing,” she said while overseeing a practice session. “The focus, what’s happening in our room right now, it’s … it’s amazing.”
