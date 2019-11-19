LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library announced the addition of a series of DIY programs to its monthly events.
Workshops will feature a special craft project themed around the different holidays/seasons in the year.
Instructor Deb Gulley will provide inspiration and materials for the participants to design their own unique creation. These programs are open to anyone interested in arts and crafts. An adult should be present if the individual is under the age of 16.
The first program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library. The cost for project is $15. A $5 deposit and registration is required. Registration can be completed at the LaGrange County Public Library by Nov. 25.
