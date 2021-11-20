LAGRANGE — When Connor Maguire, Evan Clark, and Cole Schiffli first arrived at Lakeland, the three now-seniors were anxious to immerse themselves in all things high school, including after-school clubs.
But the trio said they were all surprised to learn that was easier said than done. They said it was difficult to find anyone who could tell them just what clubs were available to students, who ran those clubs, and how they might join.
So, for their senior project, the trio created the Lakeland Extracurricular Center, a digital collection of clubs, club sponsors, and any other pertinent information they included in a website they constructed.
Maguire, Clark, and Schiffli are just three of about 30 students who took on the challenge of creating a senior project this year. Lakeland is the only school district in the county that offers its seniors a chance to complete a senior project and earn a specialized diploma for doing so.
Veteran Lakeland science teacher Sherry Severson oversees the program. The school has been offering seniors a chance to do a senior project for seven years now.
“The project by seniors Cole Schiffli, Connor Maguire, and Evan Clark was one of many unique ones this year,” Severson said. “The boys wanted to help encourage kids to be a part of the numerous extracurricular clubs that Lakeland has to offer. Getting involved is a great way to make friends feel part of a group and our school offers quite a variety. They linked the website they made to our Student page for easy accessibility and created a video that explained how to use the site and all it has to offer.”
Educators stress that senior projects are not so much about the end results as they are about the process to get there.
“When they come into the class, she explains to them senior projects are really about the process, not necessarily the end goal,” said Rachel Stroop, a high school guidance counselor and one of several judges for the projects.
Severson said student must present their ideas to a panel of school officials and get approved before launching a senior project. Those students then are placed in a class where they work on scaffolding activities, fine tune project selection, and create benchmarks. During the last half of that class, those students work time toward meeting project benchmarks and starting to create the final presentation. Some students began their project last summer. Some projects will carry over into the winter due to the timing of an event they are running.
“So the kids come and they are allowed to pick any kind of project that they’re passionate about, but it does have to have a community service element tied to it,” Stroop explained. “Sometimes the projects work out great, and sometimes they don’t. We had three years of projects trying to convert a space in LaGrange into a small park, and it’s still not happened. It’s about the process, and they learned a lot, like how to meet with government officials, and they learned how to talk to architects. Over the years, we’ve had some excellent, excellent projects.”
Case in point, after COVID forced the school to shut down drinking fountains, several students took it upon themselves to find a way to fund a project aimed at bringing in two water bottle filling fountains to the school.
Other projects have involved students creating mechanical devices that help people with injuries get in and out of therapeutic baths, students updated equipment and buildings at the school farm, as well as students raising money for worthwhile organizations.
Students sign up for a senior project at the end of their junior year. The goal is the have those projects wrapped up by no later than February.
“We have just had some amazing senior projects, and it’s awesome to watch those projects go from beginning to the end, seeing how much they learn and see the benefits those projects have like raising community awareness.”
Stroop said the school tried to limit the number of projects looking to raise money, and instead push students toward service projects.
Stroop said the students are judged past on a set of criteria set up in a specially created rubric.
“We look at the overall presentation, were they prepared?” she explained. “Did they give a good explanation, did they explain the process. Did they show growth, does the project have a high level of rigor and community involvement? We’re also grading them on written and oral communication, critical thinking, and collaboration.”
Severson said students need to achieve a score of no less than 30 points out of 50 points possible to earn a passing score for a senior project.
For their efforts, students earn a Leading Edge diploma from the school upon graduation. Stroop said Lakeland’s Leading Edge distinction is one of about a hundred various diplomas schools are allowed to bestow on their students at graduation.
“I tell kids as we’re getting ready to do college applications that no college is going know what Leading Edge diploma means,” she said. “But they are going to see that you’ve done community service, they’re going to see you’ve done a senior project, they know what those are, and doing those kinds of projects does help set them apart.”
“Students who earn the Leading Edge Diploma endorsement -which when combined with Academic Honors/Technical Honors diplomas, is our highest diploma track,” Severson said.
Several projects were judged on Wednesday and Thursday. The remaining projects will be bought before the judges on Dec 1.
