AVILLA — At Oak Farm Montessori School near Avilla, the classroom is the land.
Along with academic studies, students work in the school’s greenhouse and livestock barn, caring for animals and running an agribusiness. Now, the school has received its charter as an official FFA chapter in the National FFA Organization.
Crystal Leu, farm manager at the school, said the idea to join FFA grew out of the school’s Introduction to Agriculture class for middle school students. Sixteen students are currently in the class.
Every day, the students take responsibility for watering and feeding the alpacas, calves, lambs, goats, chickens and donkeys. They clean stalls, gather eggs and tend to plants in the greenhouse.
On the agribusiness side, students sell their eggs, microgreens from the greenhouse and wool from the sheep and alpacas. They plan how to market their products and review expenses and income regularly.
“FFA fits well with our program here,” Leu said. “It is the perfect SAE (Supervised Agriculture Experience) for our program,” Leu said.
Leu bleeds the dark blue-and-gold of FFA, and brought her experience as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor to the Oak Farm program. She was an FFA and 4-H member herself and the daughter of Ned Stump, a longtime FFA advisor at Prairie Heights High School.
FFA career development, leadership skills and competitions seemed to be a natural next step for the Montessori students, who already have hands-on work experiences and public speaking opportunities.
About half of the new FFA members live on the farm, with the rest in suburban or urban areas. They say they already can see the benefits that FFA membership can provide.
“”I have a deeper understanding of agriculture,” said Ryan Kochanski.
Elizabeth Wolheter said FFA gives her an opportunity to learn more about agriculture and experience the activities that the organization offers.
Reese Wolheter said she joined FFA as part of her family tradition — her grandparents were FFA members.
Cooper Routsong said he was intrigued by learning the life skills that FFA develops in young people.
Derek Hale said he joined to “learn new stuff and compete” in FFA’s leadership and skills contests, held at the district, state and national levels. Riley Fitzharris agreed with Hale, but admitted he liked the food served at the meetings, too.
Getting the FFA chapter charter was a quick process for the school. Nicholas Newman, the Indiana State Secretary of FFA from Rushville, Indiana, visited Oak Farm during National FFA Week in February. Students and Leu did the paperwork and the charter arrived in time for the District III Convention, held March 18 at Eastside High School in Butler.
Six Oak Farm students competed there in their first FFA contest, with these results: Wesley Wolheter, Ag Sales; Riley Fitzharris, Discovery Creed; Cooper Routsong — Discovery Extemporaneous, first place; Elizabeth Wolheter, Discovery Prepared Public Speaking, second place; Derek Hale, Discovery Animal Science Demonstration; and Derek Hale, Reese Wolheter, Elizabeth Wolheter and Cooper Routsong, Discovery Quiz Bowl, first place.
Leu said the Oak Farm program is an ideal collaborator with FFA to expand into other skills and product development, such as learning to dye the sheep’s wool and spin it into yarn, or adding crop production on the campus’s 158 acres.
