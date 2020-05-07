ALBION — It’s no fad.
The Noble County Jail’s chirping program continues to pay literal dividends to the commissary fund.
On April 10, 2019, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber introduced the communication endeavor to the jail population.
On Tuesday, Weber said he is pleased with the results after one year in operation.
“I think the program is working well,” Weber said. “The chirping device gives an inmate another avenue to communicate with relatives throughout the day and helps them to stay up to date on what is happening in the world. “
The program allows inmates to rent the texting-only devices, which look like an iPhone in a large protective casing.
Texting on the devices is called “chirping,” according to literature provided by the company providing the service. Inmates aren’t able to call out, video chat or download or utilize apps that can be installed on normal smart phones. Inmates also are prevented from chirping with other inmates.
Inmates who want the devices, which will be available from the morning until evening lockdown at 10 p.m., must create a special account from which they will be billed a monthly fee of $4 with an additional cost of 10 cents per text — incoming and outgoing.
That popularity has aided the commissary fund, easing the pressure for other county budgets which might otherwise be needed to fund such things as mattresses or new uniforms.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the devices have put some inmates’ minds at ease, according to Weber.
“With what we are experiencing with the COVID-19 virus, the chirping allows the inmate to stay in touch with family in case someone become ill or other issues that may be happening,” Weber said. “It is just another form of communication when the phones are being used by other inmates.”
Inmates who use the phones are also charged.
While phone revenues are outpacing chirping, the combination of the two is outdistancing phone-alone revenues from a year ago.
In March 2019, before the texting devices were offered, the phone-alone revenue was $2,723.
In June 2019, the program brought in $1,276 to the commissary fund, according to figures provided by jail staff. In July of that year, that number grew to $1,757.
The combined revenue in July 2019 for phone and the texting devices was $4,290. In June of that year, the combined figure was $4,174.
Chirping revenue from January-March of this year was $4,625.26, according to Weber.
Phone revenue from January-March was $6,702.71.
Those numbers average out to approximately $3,775.99 combined per month, or approximately $1,000 more per month than the previous year when only phone rentals were available.
