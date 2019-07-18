Area women named to Trevecca dean’s list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two local women achieved a GPA high enough to qualify for Trevecca Nazarene University’s spring Dean’s List.
Sydney Burdge of Colombia City, a Columbia City High School alumna, and Emily Yoder of Middlebury, a graduate of Clinton Christian School, made the cut.
To be named to the dean’s list at the Nashville, Tennessee, school, undergraduates must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2019.
Huntertown resident earns degree
KENOSHA, Wis. — Chase Blotkamp from Huntertown graduated from Carthage College on May 26. The formal send-off was held in the Field House of the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.
Carthage College is a private institution in Kenosha, Wisconsin that enrolls about 2,800 students.
Goshen names local dean’s list recipient
GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 202 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2019 dean’s list.
Taylor Rex, a sophomore elementary education/special education major from Kendallville was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester dean’s list at Goshen College. Rex is a graduate of East Noble High School.
The dean’s list includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the dean’s list celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
Churubusco woman makes dean’s list
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Margaret Metzger of Churubusco was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, at undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
