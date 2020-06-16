Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest, Auburn, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; Operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Logan M. Hayes, 27, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked at 6:28 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of contempt of court.
Paul C. Hazelton, 56, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of being an habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hazelton was held on $2,500 bond.
Lori L. Hewitt, 49, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Franklin, was booked at 6:16 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Jerry D. Porter, 64, of the 400 block of East C.R. 450S, Wolcottville, was booked at 6:15 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leroy T. Simpson, 45, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Simpson was held on $50,000 bond.
Timothy S. Wicker, 36, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Carolyn S. Castle, 52, of the 2100 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:47 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor; and a warrant on a Class A misdemeanor charge for which further information was not provided. Castle was held on $3,500 bond.
Ana M. Meyer, 22, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16-year-old, a Level 6 felony. Meyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler M Prentice, 24, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16-year-old, a Level 6 felony. Prentice was held on $2,500 bond.
Brooklyn A. Hall, of the 7700 block of South C.R. 805E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Sunday on a court order. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Isaah M. Hough, 19, of the 1300 block of South C.R. 450E, Pierceton, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on a court order. No charging information provided. Hough was held without bond.
