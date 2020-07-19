LAGRANGE — An application for a land-use variance that would allow a rural LaGrange man to build a new dog breeding facility that would house 100 breeding females has created a lot of anger online and prompted threats of a large planned protest at Tuesday night’s LaGrange County Board of Zoning appeals meeting.
But the man at the center of that controversy said the protestors have him confused with another man who shares the same name and claims he’s not running a puppy mill.
Members of the BZA will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the LaGrange County Office building in the commissioners’ room to consider a request by Lavern Whetstone to grant him a land-use variance to allow him to build a new dog breeding facility located just east of 2275 E. C.R. 150N. Whetstone breeds and sells bulldog puppies – both English and French Bulldogs – and says he and a business partner want to build a new breeding facility on 100 acres of land. The proposed facility would house 100 breeding females as well as several male dogs and puppies.
Whetstone currently operates a breeding facility at 2995 E. C.R. 150N, LaGrange, not far from where he wants to build his new facility. Whetstone is approved to have 75 breeding females.
Despite all the online uproar, Whetstone says he’s not doing anything wrong, He said he holds a USDA dog breeder’s license, an Indiana Board of Animal Health dog breeders license, is a member of Indiana Council on Animal Welfare and said he is certified by Canine Care, a Purdue University program.
Whetstone said he’s not growing his business by 100 additional breeding females, simply relocating it.
He contends he’s actually downsizing his operation, by combining operations with a business partner who owns 40 breeding dogs. He said the two will fold their operations into one, actually reducing the number of breeding females in total.
“I’m approved for 75 dogs, and he’s approved for 40, and we’re asking for 100 now, together, so we’re actually downsizing,” he said
Several online posts have accused Whetstone of being cited for several USDA violations in the past, but he said that’s simply not true. Whetstone maintains that people have mistaken him with another man with the same name, a dog breeder in Elkhart County.
Still, it’s a plan that isn’t popular with the neighbors. Several have gone online to voice their opposition to the proposed operation.
One of those neighbors is Steve Sherck, who lives near where the proposed dog breeding facility would be located. Sherck is quick to say his opposition is nothing personal, that Whetstone is a good person. But he objects to the scale and location of the proposed breeding operation.
Sherck said that facility will be built in the middle of 100 acres, and will be the only structure located on the property. There will be no home on the property. Sherck said since no one will live there, he worries the dogs won’t get the attention, care, and socialization they deserve and require.
Several people online have accused Whetstone of operating a puppy mill, a name Whetstone calls unfair. Still, the puppies he raises are apparently sold out of state and ultimate wind up in pet stores in larger metropolitan areas, said Jean McKibben, another neighbor who is opposed to the planned breeding operation.
“This isn’t the cottage industry that everyone likes to pretend these are. This isn’t mom and pop raising a few puppies,” said McKibben. “This is a big commercial operation.”
McKibben is quick to point out that animal shelters across the country annually put millions of unwanted dogs to death, and said breeding operating like Whetstone’s just add to that problem.
It’s an opinion shared by others. Several people have posted information about the meeting online and now a large group of people opposed to the idea say they’ll show up Tuesday outside the county building to protest.
