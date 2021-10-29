KENDALLVILLE — In order to maintain Kendallville's historic downtown long-term, the city is making another attempt at forming a historic preservation commission that would help oversee changes in the downtown.
The city attempted to launch a similar commission about a decade ago, but it was defeated due to opposition from building owners.
This time around, the city must create a commission, as a requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant it received from the state, and has been working in advance to communicate with property owners and discuss what the commission will and won't be.
As part of that communication strategy, the city is hosting a town hall meeting for building owners at 6 p.m. Tuesday, ahead of the 7 p.m. Kendallville City Council meeting where the ordinance will be introduced on first reading.
The News Sun has obtained a copy of the proposed ordinance as part of Monday's meeting packet and reviewed the 14-page document. Here's what's inside:
The ordinance opens by laying down the purpose of the proposed commission, which will be focused on historic preservation and protection.
"It is the intention of the City of Kendallville through this ordinance to preserve and protect historic or architecturally worthy buildings, structures, sites, monuments, streetscapes, squares and neighborhoods of the historic districts created in accordance with this ordinance," it states.
Membership
The proposed commission would be comprised of seven voting members and may include up to three non-voting, advisory members.
All seven of the members of the commission will be appointments of the mayor, subject to approval of the Kendallville City Council. The advisory members would also be selected by the mayor, with approval subject to the council. Commission members must be residents of Kendallville.
Commission positions will be unpaid board seats, serving three-year terms. The initial appointments will be split in one-, two- and three-year terms in order to stagger appointment dates of the seats in the future, ensuring that only part of the seven-member panel expires year-to-year. The commission will elect a chairperson, vice-chair and treasurer, with those officers re-elected every year.
The ordinance does not set term limits for commission seats, meaning members can be reappointed every three years until either they decide to stop serving or the mayor chooses not to reappoint them.
Commission members, once appointed, will adopt rules regarding time and place of their regularly scheduled meetings, which should be at least monthly unless there is no business to conduct. All commission meetings must be open to the public and a public record will be kept in accordance with Indiana Open Door Law.
Powers and duties
"The Commission shall be concerned with those elements of development, redevelopment, rehabilitation, and preservation that affect visual quality in a historic district," the ordinance states.
The historic preservation is not empowered to consider interior improvements — or lack thereof — on features not visible to the public view.
Once launched, the commission will be tasked with conducting a survey to identify historic buildings and sites located within the city. Once completed, the commission will submit a map suggesting boundaries of a historic district or districts. Districts can be as small as a single building, or contain wider areas.
While the city has been focused on the downtown corridor as its primary area of historic concern, the ordinance does not limit the commission to establishing a historic district in just that area and the board could potentially identify and map other areas of historical significance that would then come under their purview if approved by the city council.
Historic buildings in a district would be classified in one of three ways, either "outstanding," "notable," or "contributing," or through a different scoring method the commission may choose to enact.
The commission may adopt historic preservation guidelines for architectural review. If adopted, those guidelines will have to be made available to the public.
The commission can receive funds in order to accomplish its goals and shall promote historic preservation by initiating and carrying out public relations and community education programs.
Lastly, the ordinance would empower the historic preservation to acquire and own property, if it chooses.
The ordinance stipulates that the commission can acquire "by purchase, gift, grant, bequest, devise or lease any real or personal property, including easements," as well as hold title to property and sell, lease, rent or otherwise dispose of property at public or private sale.
Historic districts
While the commission is tasked with surveying a preparing a map of a historic district in the city, the Kendallville City Council would be responsible for ratifying it. That map can then be recorded with the county recorder and become an official property record.
While in the process of creating a district, affected property owners would be put in an "interim" status and notified via first class mail that their building is being included in a historic district. While under that interim protection label, owners would be prevented from demolishing, moving or changing the building by addition, reconstruction or alteration.
If approved, the district would be established in two phases, with different requirements for building owners seeking to make changes.
During the first phase, lasting for three years after creation of a district, building owners would need to seek a "Certificate of Appropriateness" from the commission for activities including "the demolition of any building; the moving of any building; and the new construction of a principal building or accessory building or structure subject to view from a public way."
After three years, the district would then be considered fully established, at which point "a Certificate of Appropriateness must be issued" before buildings permits could be considered for work in a historic district, meaning owners will be required to seek commission approval for building changes.
Building owners can formally object in writing an prevent enactment of the second phase. That would require a majority of the property owners to align to halt the transition to full establishment.
Certificates of Appropriateness
Building owners seeking to make changes to their properties would apply to the commission for review and, if approved, the panel would reward that owner with a "Certificate of Appropriateness," opened the door to the city building office to consider required building permits.
When under full establishment, a certificate would be required for demolition of a building, moving a building, new construction or addition of accessory buildings or structures subject to view in the public way or "a conspicuous change in the exterior appearance of historic buildings by additions, reconstruction, alteration or maintenance involving exterior color change."
Certificates would also be required in the "primary area" of a historic district — which would be determined and delineated during the district's creation — for changes including walls and fences and/or conspicuous changes in exterior appearances on buildings declared "non-historic" within that boundary.
Again, during the first three years of a district, certificates would only be required in cases involving demolition, moves or new construction within the district.
Building owners would provide an application the commission for review. Detailed designs drawings are not required, but owners must provide at least sketches or photos and other information explaining their proposed changes.
The commission would consider the application based on the following criteria:
• Historical and architectural value and significance of the building
• Compatibility and significance of changes differing from the original style of the building
• Texture, material, color, style and detailing of the building
• Continued preservation and protection of original or otherwise significant structures, materials or ornamentation
• Relationship of the building to similar structures in the district
• Position of the building in relation to the street, public right-of-way and others buildings
Commission members can deny issuance of a certificate in writing, which would bar that owner from obtaining building or demolition permits from the city.
If a certificate is a denied and a building owner then seeks to demolish the building because "a historic building is incapable of earning an economic return on its value," the owner can apply for demolition, with stipulations.
Notice of demolition must be given for at least 60 days. Notice must be posted on the building and published as a notice in the local newspaper at least three times.
The commission can approve a certificate in support of demolition at any time, which would then negate that notice requirements and allow for a permit to be issued.
'Visual compatibility'
New buildings that may be erected in a historic district and changes to non-historic buildings as previously identified would also be subject to "compatibility" criteria with the rest of the historic district.
Criteria to determining compatible designs in a historic district would include aspects such as height; proportion of the building's front facade; proportion of openings such as windows; relationships of "solids" to "voids" in the front facade; spacing of buildings on the street; relationship of entrances, porches, and sidewalks with other buildings; mixture of materials, textures and colors in comparison to other buildings; roof shapes; walls, fences or landscaping; scale and size of the building; and direction and elevation of the building.
Maintenance
Maintenance of buildings will be required.
"Historic buildings shall be maintained to meet the applicable requirements established under state statute for buildings generally so as to prevent the loss of historic material and the deterioration of important character defining details and features," the ordinance states.
That being said, the historic preservation ordinance does not prevent owners from "ordinary repairs and maintenance" of their buildings, as long as that maintenance does not result in any conspicuous change in the design, materials, textures, colors or external visual appearance of the buildings.
That would dictate that work such as material repairs in the same material, glass replacement without changing the window frames or shapes, repainting a building in the same color would be allowed without seeking approval from the commission.
Removal of a historic district
Districts aren't permanent and can be declassified via a three-fifths supermajority of property owners.
That process can be used to declassify one or more particular properties from the district or the entire district.
At least 60% of property owners must sign and file a petition with the Kendallville City Council for consideration of dissolution of a historic district. The city council would then forward that petition to the historic preservation commission, which would be compelled to hold a public hearing within 60 days to discuss the petition. All building owners would have to be notified by certified mail at least 10 days before the hearing.
During the public hearing the commission would have to make findings detailing:
• Whether the area still meets the qualification for inclusion in a historic district, citing specifically how the structure(s) apply.
• Whether failure to remove the district designation would deny property owner(s) reasonable use or economic return.
• Whether removal of the property would have an adverse effect on owners on real estate abutting the historic district.
• Whether removal or failure to remove would have an adverse effect on the city's historic resources and whether it would result in loss of a historic property.
The preservation commission would submit its findings and a recommendation to grant or deny the petition to the Kendallville City Council. The council would have to take up the matter within 45 days after receiving the commission's findings.
The council could grant the petition to remove the historic designation by a simple majority vote, but would have to have a two-thirds majority in order to deny a petition to remove a historic designation, meaning four of the five city council members would have to vote to overrule a petition to remove a historic designation.
If the council fails to act on the petition within 45 days, it is automatically granted or denied based on the recommendation of the historic preservation commission's findings.
Enforcement, penalties and judicial review
Any interested party — which includes the mayor, city council, city plan commission, neighborhood associations, property owners in a historic district, Indiana Landmarks and the Indiana state historic preservation commission — can bring about legal action to enforce or prevent violation of the historic preservation ordinance.
Those actions must be filed in a Noble County court and would be adjudicated by that court.
Short of court, the city can levy fines against anyone who violates the ordinance. Those fines can range from $10-$2,500 in cases of an unapproved demolition or $10-$300 for other violations, with fines possible for each day a property or owner is in violation of the ordinance.
The city also has the ability to seek a court injunction to halt new construction or renovations occurring in violation of the ordinance. Injunction could also be sought by any property owner adversely affected by such construction activity.
Likewise, any property owner or party "aggrieved" by a decision of the commission, such as a denial of a certificate or other action, has the option of seeking judicial review of the decision and could take the city to court for appeal.
Timeline
The Kendallville City Council is scheduled to introduce the ordinance on first reading at its meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance typically return for second and third readings at subsequent meetings before going into effect, meaning that barring any changes, rewrites or delays, the ordinance would be up for second reading on Nov. 16 and third reading on Dec. 7.
That scheduled could be disrupted or altered, however, if council members seek to make changes or want more time to discuss the ordinance and its potential impacts.
City council meetings regularly occur on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Kendallville City Hall, 234 S. Main St.
