LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners had a relatively light agenda on Monday with only a handful of items to discuss.
The board granted a request from Ben Parish, LaGrange County Highway superintendent to purchase a press to reface street signs at a cost of $3,088.
Parish said his department annually replaces about 600 signs throughout the county. He estimates the piece of equipment will pay for itself in a relatively short period of time.
The department will only have to reface 200 signs to break even.
“This will be huge for us,” he said. “It allows us to put new stickers on signs instead of scraping old signs.”
Parish said it would save his people from having to take old signs to the scrap yard, where they had very little scrap value.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos also brought a proposal forward to pay his staff hazard duty pay during this time of dealing with COVID-19. His proposal would give the staff a one-time payment of $1,200, which would be paid for with CARES dollars, said Larry Miller, commissioner.
After receiving a favorable recommendation from commissioners, the proposal will now go to the LaGrange County Council, which meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The board also gave permission to Jason Boggs of the building department to have repairs made to a county owned vehicle that was recently hit. The work will be done at Hite Auto Body, in LaGrange.
The board also heard reports from Allen Connelly, Veterans Service Officer and Cheri Perkins from the LaGrange County Council on Aging.
