KENDALLVILLE — On Tuesday afternoon, Chuck Frain thought part of his house had exploded.
In some respects, he was right, as the wall to his master bedroom was destroyed by a car plowing through the side of his house.
An Avilla man was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated for the afternoon accident that left his vehicle halfway into the Frain household.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Frain was down the hall from the master bedroom when the car came crashing through the wall.
“When I first heard it, I thought it was an explosion,” Frain said on Wednesday.
According to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chase Gibson, Kristopher Gordon, 29, of the 1300 block of South C.R. 500E, Avilla, was driving south along Angling Road when his car swerved off the road, traveled through the yard and went through the wall of Frain’s house in the 8700 block.
Gibson said Gordon he was swerving to avoid a vehicle in his lane, but witnesses told the deputy that Gordon’s vehicle started to go off the right side of the road, when it appeared to over-correct, cross the northbound lane and then travel through the yard.
The vehicle hit a guy wire for a telephone pole before hitting the foundation of the house and vaulting the car up and through the wall.
“The house itself was probably 50 feet off the road, but the direction he traveled, he probably went about 200 feet,” Gibson said.
Police ending up arresting Gordon on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxication with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Frain said he believes that when the driver hit the telephone line, it slowed his car down enough or he would have gone through the entire house. He and his wife have gotten a ton of support from the community, Frain said.
Neither the driver of the car or Frains were hurt in the incident and Frain said that’s the most important thing to take from this incident.
For Gibson, whose been with the sheriff’s department for about two years, said this was the first time he’s seen a car go so deep into a house.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
