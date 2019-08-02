LIGONIER — Lines stretched around corners and down long hallways Thursday at the first-ever “Charge Back to School,” a one-stop shop for West Noble families to prepare their students for the school year.
The first day of school is just one week away for West Noble. A back-to school night will be held at a later date, where parents can meet teachers and visit classrooms.
West Noble School Corp. charge nurse Anne Lowe organized the event to coincide with student registration day with only one goal.
“My goal is to break down barriers to having success to start school,” she said. Such barriers include food insecurity and lack of financial means to buy school clothes, hygiene products or classroom supplies, or get required immunizations.
Families embraced the idea of a one-stop shop. More than 200 families had registered between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They worked through various lines to get food, school supplies, health checks and even haircuts, all free. The Noble County Health Department gave immunizations on site. Two Ligonier hair stylists, Esmeralda Mocha Murillo and Trisha Bubb, set up shop in a locker room for haircuts.
Lowe expected more to attend as parents got off work later in the afternoon. The event was open until 7 p.m.
Lowe had seen the need for financially challenged families to learn about and access community services, so she invited numerous community organizations to set up informational booths in the high school auxiliary gym.
Service providers included Catholic Charities-RSVP (school supplies), YWCA of Northeast Indiana (fighting racism and empowering women), Pregnancy Center and B.A.B.E. (resources and information), Insource (parent support), American Red Cross (free smoke alarms, CPR training, disaster preparedness), SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect), Lighthouse Child Care & Learning Center, Bowen Center and Northeastern Center (mental health services), Impact, Brightpoint (utilities assistance) and St. Martin’s Heath Care (free clinic).
Activate Noble County rolled out new information on a recently approved food desert program, “Farm Stand,” a low-cost farmers market that offers garden vegetables at a dollar per pound. The market will be open Wednesdays, beginning Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in the former East Noble Middle School building, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
