Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Christopher A. Farber, 50, of the 600 block of Trail Ridge Road, Albion, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Farber was held without bond.
Anthony J. Laisure, 33, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Laisure was held without bond.
Chassidy E. Sudduth, 21, of the 2100 block of Edgehill Avenue, Fort Wane, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Sudduth was held on $2,500 bond.
Devin R. Combs, 31, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Trevor A. Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Grady was held without bond.
Stephen A. Rankin, 41, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 100, Roanoke, was arrested 3:29 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rankin was held on $1,000 bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 40, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rugg was held on $2,500 bond.
Regina K. Stocklin, 51, of the 12100 block of North Hiawatha Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Stocklin was held without bond.
Danyele B. Davis, 28, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shelby M. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Karis D. Weaver, 27, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Weaver was released on her own recognizance.
Glenn M. Bell, 66, of the 29900 block of Roscommon Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor. Bell was held without bond.
Jacob D. Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:01 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.