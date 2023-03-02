KENDALLVILLE — It only took one attempt but Kendallville impressed and successfully captured a national Main Street America accreditation.
Kendallville is now just one of 16 communities in the state to reach the high bar with the Main Street America organization, which recognizes downtown organizations that striving to invigorate their communities.
"It's a pretty big deal," said Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson, who has been leading the city's downtown efforts for the past 14 months. "There was a little bit of screaming going on. We were pretty excited.
"They were very complimentary to us and really like what we're doing with our downtown," Johnson said.
Kendallville submitted its application including lots of information about its downtown strategies, themes, events, organizational structure and work plans and then the city went through an all-day intensive site visit with a Main Street America team a month ago.
That visit included multiple focus group sessions where the selection team wanted to hear from city residents and stakeholders — not from Johnson, but from other people in the community — about what they see and experience happening in downtown.
The city obviously impressed, as evidenced by the announcement Thursday.
Historic Downtown Kendallville board President Tara Streb said Kendallville was applauded for being "ahead of the curve" in adopting its downtown strategy and for having a good foundation in place to work toward revitalization.
Meanwhile, the organization also wants to see more involvement from other people beyond just Johnson and also wants Kendallville to work on its long-term sustainability for Historic Downtown Kendallville. The full-time Main Street manager job is the brunt of the group's annual budget and right now it's mostly being funded from tax dollars given by the city and the city redevelopment commission.
But getting the designation was the first step and now it should open up Kendallville to more national resources as it continues to work on its downtown.
"This gives us the opportunity to take advantage of a lot of the national Main Street resources," Johnson said. "It's more prestigious, so when we apply for grants from other organizations, it kind of puts us on a higher level."
Keeping its accreditation will be an annual task, too.
Johnson said Historic Downtown Kendallville will need to keep up its planning work, track and report data on its programs and progress and keep up with Main Street America's six standards — broad-based commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.
There will be more to be done, but Kendallville is off to a good start.
"I think they definitely can see the momentum," Johnson said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was elated to get the news Thursday and the designation proves the effort so far has been worth it.
"They appreciated all of our hard work and it showed," she said. "I think they're seeing the synergy that's been created with the different boards, that we're all pulling in the same direction to make Kendallville a better place.
"This is huge for us," the mayor said.
Along with Kendallville, Brookville, the other community selected to participate in the state's pilot $2 million PreservINg Main Street program, also received national accreditation.
Both communities were required to try for the title as a condition of the grant, although getting it wasn't a requirement to keep the grant money.
Twelve other Indiana communities were also recognized by the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs for achieving various levels of state accreditation in the Indiana Main Street program.
“The Indiana Main Street program allows communities to celebrate what makes them unique and showcase their downtown districts,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development in a release. “I look forward to seeing how each of these 14 communities will utilize this program in the coming months.”
Local program’s performances are evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify organizations that meet rigorous performance standards.
“Congratulations to these 14 communities on earning an Indiana Main Street designation or advancing to the next level of the program,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “Hoosier Main Street communities gain resources, tools and opportunities from our state program, helping fuel their economic development and enhancing their downtown districts. I am eager to see all they accomplish through their new designations.”
