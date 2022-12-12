INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to see "very high" levels of flu and the state hasn't even hit the part of the season when activity typically reaches its peak.
For the week ended Dec. 3, the Indiana Department of Health rated flu activity as "very high," the second consecutive week the level has hit its most severe.
Flu activity has been running far above normal for the entire season so far, with monitoring that started in October.
Health officials are advising Hoosiers to get a flu shot if they haven't already as the state is seeing a high case load and has already recorded two dozen flu-related deaths this year.
For the week ended Dec. 3, influenza-like illnesses have accounted for 7.1% of complaints seen at sentinel outpatient facilities, while 7.25% of visits at urgent care centers and hospital emergency rooms are due to flu.
Those rates are both very high not only for Indiana in general, but especially for this early in the year.
In the worst flu years — 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2017-18 — flu rates hit 7% or higher, but typically not until the last week of December.
Where we are now, in the ninth week of the monitoring season, rates typically are 2% at their worst, often less.
If there is any good news in the weekly report it's that northeast Indiana is the least-impacted portion of the state, with a flu rate across Health District 3 of just under 4%, while other areas in central and southern Indiana seeing rates of 8% and higher, with the southeast corner over 15%.
Indiana has already recorded 24 deaths attributable to influenza as of Dec. 3, with 18 people 65 and older having died as well as five in the 50-64 age range and one age 25-49.
But in a news release sent by the Indiana Department of Health on Monday, the state just saw its first pediatric flu death, which won't show up on the statewide report until Dec. 16.
Indiana has typically seen about 100-150 flu deaths per year, but that number has topped more than 200 in the most severe flu seasons.
The state saw greatly reduced flu numbers in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as countermeasures against COVID-19 had been cited as having a positive effect reducing other types of respiratory diseases like flu.
That's not been the case this year, however, as Americans are being pounded by a "tripledemic" of virus including COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus known as RSV.
So far this year, of specimens tested at the IDOH lab, Influenza A appears to the be the strain circulating the state, with tests showing positive results for 2009 A/H1N1 strain as well as Influenza A/H3 seasonal variant.
“Like many states, Indiana is experiencing very high levels of flu activity right now,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection. This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome.”
With many respiratory illnesses currently circulating, Indiana hospitals are experiencing significant patient caseloads, said Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor.
“Hospitalizations are currently trending above last year’s levels, and at this pace, Indiana could meet or exceed the record levels of inpatient capacity we saw during the peak of COVID-19,” Tabor said. “As of this week, inpatient volume jumped 15 percent, with numbers surpassing 11,000.”
Tabor and Box urged Hoosiers to seek routine testing for respiratory illnesses or care for mild symptoms through urgent care centers or a family physician’s office rather than through an emergency department whenever possible.
“Our hospitals are dealing with the triple impact of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 right now, along with normal emergencies and illnesses, and we want to keep emergency rooms clear for Hoosiers who urgently need them,” Box said.
Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health, said the northeast Indiana system has seen the crash of the flu wave, while other circulating viruses are complicating matters.
"At Parkview Health, we are currently seeing influenza cases rise earlier than we would see in a typical flu season, especially among school-age children," Boord said last week. "Cases of COVID-19 aren’t rising but remain consistent. We are seeing a small number of patients present with both COVID and influenza, which often results in hospitalization.
"In addition to COVID and influenza, we are seeing a high rate of group A streptococcus, or group A strep, spreading through our community. For most patients, this results in strep throat or sinusitis, but group A strep can lead to serious complications if not properly treated," Boord added.
Parkview Health has not yet instituted visitor restrictions across its campuses, although that's common during period of high flu activity in order to try to protect both staff and patients from more disease getting into facilities.
Boord advised northeast Indiana residents to get both COVID-19 vaccines or boosters as well as annual flu shots in order to help boost their protection, especially ahead of the holidays where large indoor gatherings are common and create an opportunity for communicable diseases to spread.
People should wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick to prevent spreading viruses to others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body. The flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, including new subvariants, Box said.
Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Those most at risk for complications from flu include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised, and the elderly. It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated each year.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
• Fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
• Headache
• Fatigue
• Cough
• Muscle aches
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and staying home when sick. Hoosiers should practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:
Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.
Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.
Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.
To learn more about influenza or to view the IDOH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/22104.htm. IDOH also has an influenza dashboard that is updated each Friday with the weekly flu report. The dashboard showcases Indiana’s flu surveillance activity on a weekly basis. Historical flu surveillance data, along with county- and regional-level data, are available, along with breakdowns by age group for the current week.
