ALBION — Would you share how you see Noble County in pictures?
Visit Noble County, Be Noble Inc., and Thrive Noble County are calling on all photographers - amateur to professional - to help shape the perceptions of what it means to "Be Noble" in Noble County, Indiana.
These sponsor organizations are seeking submissions of digital photos taken in Noble County in four evocative categories: Vision, Change, Growth and Energy.
Inspired by motivational poster art from the 1990s — those black-framed pictures with a photo and then an inspirational like "Teamwork: It makes the dream work" — Visit Noble County, Be Noble and Thrive Noble County are offering the opportunity to use these traditional words of inspiration combined with real-life images from people, places, and things in Noble County, to help shape perceptions of Noble County.
Photos selected from submissions may be exhibited in local economic development organizations' offices and used in various publications, promotions or public displays, in print, digital or broadcast format.
All photos selected for use will be credited to the photographer when reasonably possible, and the photographer will retain ownership and all rights over the image. There is no limit on the number of submissions accepted.
Images captured by mobile devices set to a 16:9 ratio and high resolution are the most desirable and stand the best chance of high-profile promotion visibility. Smaller prints will be accepted. however, their use may be more limited.
The deadline for photo submissions is March 17.
Photos can be submitted online at nobleedc.wufoo.com/forms/capturenoble-photograph-submission
Do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or want more information about the #CaptureNoble Campaign.
