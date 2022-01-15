KENDALLVILLE — A Kendallville artist is using her talent to brighten the downtown with an explosion of color.
Carmen Johnson, a 2021 graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art, has created murals on building walls and electrical boxes in the city’s revitalized streetscape during last summer and fall.
Her largest mural is in The Alley next to The Strand Theater. Three interactive panels depicting a butterfly, umbrella and dandelions allow passers-by to engage with the artwork. The project took 1½ months to complete.
Johnson also painted the mural on Whatchamacakes’ side wall, decorations on three large electrical boxes, and the logo for a new business in the building at 100 S. Main St. The Free Pantry at the Apple Tree Center is her latest project.
“I had complete creative control at Whatchamacakes,” said Johnson. It’s bright, fun, feminine and pink!”
For the electrical boxes, Johnson made lots of sketches of various designs, but liked the honeybee theme of decorated bee hives downtown. The designs are independent of each other, but carry hometown and country styles.
For Johnson, the creative process starts with lots of sketches, where she plays with many ideas and concepts. She winnows out the good designs before choosing the final one. She also listens to her clients’ ideas and tailors the art to their wishes.
Johnson majored in graphic design at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and now works as a graphic designer at the Printing Place in Angola. She creates business card, logos and various kinds of invitations at the small business, and takes on freelance jobs when they come her way. She also does a little website design.
Johnson served on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council when she was an East Noble student, and believes the experience has led to her opportunities to enrich the downtown with her art.
Although she works in commercial art, Johnson enjoys craft-based art such a crochet, dreamcatchers and screen printing.
“Handmade items are becoming more valued,” she said. “People value their uniqueness.”
Johnson credits her family’s support for enabling her to pursue a career in art.
“My mom, Kristen, gives me great feedback and helps me grow as an artist,” she said. “My dad, Steve, is proud and gives me advice.”
Johnson shares the same interest in art with her younger sister, Ryan, who lives in Fort Wayne.
Most of all, she relies on her best friend, Taylor Murphy, who sat with her as she painted. Johnson said Murphy isn’t afraid to offer praise and criticism of her work.
“I always run my ideas off of her,” Johnson said. “She gives me honest feedback.”
In the future, Johnson envisions living in a city like Chicago or Indianapolis and working as a graphic designer for a larger firm or a company with graphic designers in-house.
But no matter where she goes, her hometown will enjoy the art she leaves behind.
