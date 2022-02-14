- ALBION — Wolcottville Police Department Deputy Marshal Zarek Finley was arrested Monday afternoon by the Indiana State Police on charges relating to child seduction and child pornography felonies.
Finley, 27, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked into the Noble County Jail at 1:33 p.m. Monday where he was held without bond on preliminary charges of attempted child seduction, a Level 5 felony; attempted dissemination of material harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony; and attempted possession of child pornography, Level 6 felony.
A Level 5 felony carries a potential penalty of one to six years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison. It also carries a potential fine of up to $10,000.
Finley began his law enforcement career with the Indiana State Police when he was 21. He is a graduate of Lakeland Christian Academy in Warsaw. Finley earned an associate's degree from Ancilla College and a bachelor's degree from Grace College in Winona Lake.
He was assigned to the ISP Toll Road post at Bristol after graduating from the ISP's academy.
The investigation began on February 4, 2022 after information was reported to ISP detectives by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the mother of the involved 16-year-old female victim. In that initial complaint, the mother reported information which alleged that Finley, while acting in his official capacity, had allegedly been exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her 16-year-old daughter via social media messaging platforms. From this information, detectives began an immediate and thorough investigation.
Based on information and evidence collected by detectives, an onsite arrest was made this afternoon. After review by the DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner acting as a special prosecutor, it was determined that Finley should be charged with three initial counts with the possibility for more criminal charges to come.
The investigation is ongoing.
