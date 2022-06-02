KENDALLVILLE — When you get a better-than-expected price on paving despite oil prices being high, you take it.
And so Kendallville has, awarding its 2022 street work contract to Pulver Asphalt Paving of Albion.
Pulver submitted the lowest of four bids at $803,137.90.
That big was lower than the engineer's estimate of about $883,000 for the work, while the next-lowest bidder was close at about $900,000 and the other two came in around $1 million each.
Kendallville is having half of the work funded by a state Community Crossings grant. The city was awarded up to $432,529.75 in grant funds, but since the actual bid came in lower, the state's half will reduce the city's actual award amount to $401,568.95, with the remainder being retained by the state.
Previously Kendallville received 75% grant funds for a 25% match, but that has since changed to a 50/50 split because the city has just barely topped 10,000 residents according to the latest U.S. Census count. That 10,000-resident mark now puts Kendallville in the “large” municipality designation, so it gets a less generous match like other larger cities.
Kendallville’s official count in the 2020 Census is 10,271 residents, up from 9,862 in the 2010 Census.
Streets that will be repaired as part of this year’s program include:
Asphalt milling & resurfacing
Goodwin Place: U.S. 6 to High Street
Harris Street: Oak Street to Riley Street
High Street: Goodwin Place to Main Street
Morton Street: north end to William Street
Moyer Street: Park Avenue to Cedar Street
Northwood Court: west end to Wood Street
Shalley Drive: S.R. 3 to Villa Terrace
Summit Street: Harris Street to Mitchell Street
Town Street: Indiana Street to Garden Street
Vine Street: Oak Street to Garden Street
Wood Street: north end to Richmond Street
Wood Street: Wayne Street to U.S. 6
Asphalt overlay/widening
Parker Avenue: William Street to Rush Street
Reconstruction
Laramie Trace near Timberlane Drive
In other business in Thursday's special Board of Works and Public safety meeting, board members:
• Rejected a bid for roof repair at the park department maintenance barn due to the "fluctuating quote" the department received. Park superintendent Dawn McGahen said the city will rebid the project with the stipulation that Kendallville will purchase materials after the labor is awarded.
• Approved purchase of a 2022 GMC Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck for the street department to replace a 2008 truck currently in use. Superintendent Brian Strange said he doesn't want to put more money into the aging truck and will receive a $9,000 trade-in value for it, making the cost of the new vehicle from Shepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC $31,865.
