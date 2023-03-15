ALBION — In 2021, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall responded to a report of an overdose at a Kendallville hotel.
Beall was the first officer on the scene. He entered the room where the overdose had been reported, and pulled an unconscious Justin Weikel from a bathtub. Beall then provided Weikel with a life-saving dose of Narcan, an antidote for people who have overdosed on opioids.
Approximately two weeks later, Beall pulled Weikel over with a large amount of narcotics in his vehicle. Beall was eventually charged with a Level 4 felony. Due to COVID restrictions at that time, Weikel didn’t spend much time behind bars.
Early in the morning on April 22, 2021, approximately one month after Beall had revived Weikel, Weikel attempted to kill him.
Weikel, 42, of LaOtto was sentenced Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court to 35 years in prison on a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder related to an incident in which he shot at six officers — including Beall — following a 41-minute police pursuit which ended in a standoff at the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park on Kendallville’s south side.
Weikel fired multiple rounds at officers after they attempted to approach the vehicle following the standoff, then fired at police sporadically after that.
Indiana State Police Detective Sgt. Dave Poe testified that 14 spent 9-millimeter shell casings were recovered from Weikel’s vehicle, and estimated that the time between Weikel’s first shots and his last encompassed approximately 8 1/2 minutes.
Weikel had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge Jan. 23 during court proceedings in Noble Circuit Court.
According to terms of the plea agreement which led to that admission, Weikel would spend no more than 35 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Having been sentenced to the maximum by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer on Tuesday, Weikel will have to serve a little more than 27 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. His actual time to serve will be less than the 35 years due to his eligibility for receiving four days credit for every three days he serves per Indiana’s Good Time credit guidelines.
Beall, along with the other officers, was allowed to make a victim impact statement during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
Beall said his two prior encounters with Weikel in 2021 didn’t lead to Weikel straightening himself up.
“Twice he had a chance to turn his life around,” Beall said. “Twice he failed.”
Beall then turned his attention directly to Weikel.
“You were dead in that bathtub,” Beall said. “Dead. I brought you back.”
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Haber, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Alex Vice, and Nathan Rodenbeck, Ligonier Police Department Officer Nick Knafel, and Kendallville Officer Brody Fretz were also shot in the incident.
A urinalysis down after the shooting showed that Weikel had amphetamines, benzodiazepines and oxycodone in his system.
According to Weikel’s attorney, Nicholas Wallace, Weikel had ingested controlled substances the day the incident occurred and Weikel “didn’t have perfect recollection,” of the incident.
Several of Weikel’s family members spoke during Tuesday’s hearing, describing him as an addict, but not violent.
“He cares about people,” a sister said. “It makes him happy to make other people happy.”
Weikel’s mother described him as “giving, loyal and faithful.”
During a compilation video shown by Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, officers can be heard ordering Weikel to put his hands up and leave his vehicle on numerous ocassions.
“I was afraid to get out of the car for fear of getting shot,” Weikel said Tuesday.
He claimed he had only been firing warning shots into the air. But according to Mowery, there were no signs of bullet holes in the roof of the vehicle.
The Noble Circuit Court gallery was filled on one side with law enforcement officers.
Weikel turned to them at the close of his statement.
“I’d like to apologize to you all,” he told the gathered officers. “That’s not who I am.”
In his victim impact statement, Haber described the heroic efforts of Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey, who fired at Weikel’s vehicle when officers initially attempted to approach the vehicle.
“He returned fire to allow us to get back to safety,” Haber said.
Bailey was killed on March 3 while attempting to slow a vehicle by throwing stop stocks at it as it was being pursued by officers. Bailey was struck by the fleeing vehicle and later died of his injuries.
Fretz also provided a victim impact statement.
“I am angry,” Fretz said. “I am very angry. You had the audacity to try and take my life.”
Fretz said his wife was pregnant at the time of the incident, but the first time he ever held a newborn was when he was helping to evacuate nearby Johnson Mobile Home Park residents during the standoff.
Mowery argued for the maximum sentence, pointing to the valiant efforts of law enforcement.
“They are servants to the community,” Mowery said. “They are valued members of this society.”
Mowery also cited Weikel’s past criminal history, which included 13 misdemeanor and six felony charges. Weikel said he has spent 10 years of his life in prison.
Weikel had originally been charged with five counts — all felonies — starting at the top with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. Other charges including aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
After the alleged shootout with police and Weikel was taken into custody, investigators allegedly located a 9mm Witness handgun in the Buick Weikel had been driving, according to court documents. Police also recovered approximately 15 empty bullet casings and additional live ammunition.
Police also located a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The weight of the alleged heroin and bag was 14.6 grams.
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a Buick at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 2021, in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue for a traffic infractions, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, police said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in the Buick.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Stop sticks eventually disabled Weikel’s vehicle at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued beginning at 12:15 a.m.
According to court documents filed in the case, after Weikel refused to comply with the officers’ commands to surrender, bean bag rounds were fired into the rear window of Weikel’s car so that a K-9 could be inserted. After the rear window was broken out, officers began to approach.
Videos of the incident posted to Facebook by an onlooker during the confrontation appears to show officers approaching the vehicle, with one yelling “Show me your hands!” One of the officers approaching the vehicle appears to be holding back a K-9 dog.
As officers got closer to the vehicle, three distinct gunshots can be heard and the approaching officers began falling back before an eruption of gunfire, with more than a dozen shots being fired in less than 10 seconds before the scene quieted.
The affidavit for probable cause cited officers from three different agencies reported they allegedly observed officers being fired upon by Weikel during the incident.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for more than an hour before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital for medical treatment, where he had remained until he was released later that month and subsequently arrested on a pending Noble County warrant.
Weikel will also serve an additional two years in prison after he was sentenced Feb. 14 in Steuben County Superior Court on charges of illegal possession of a legend drug, a Level 5 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Weikel had been charged in Steuben County on March 24 on those counts, as well as a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
The latter two charges were dismissed as per terms of a plea agreement reached with the Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
At the close of his victim statement Tuesday, Beall said he would be working patrol that evening.
“I’m going to be there for everyone who needs it,” Beall said.
