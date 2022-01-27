INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by Noble County Rep. Dave Abbott that would ban direct contact with exotic animals including big cats and bears passed out of the House on Thursday and is now headed for the Indiana Senate.
Abbott's House Bill 1248 "Direct contact with specified animals" passed out of the house on a split but bipartisan 68-27 vote.
All 27 representatives who voted against were Republicans like Abbott, while House Democrats joined other Republicans in helping get the bill passed.
Local representatives Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, both supported the bill.
Sen. Blake Doriot, who represents Elkhart County and one township in Kosciusko County, will carry the bill as it moves over to the Senate.
Abbott has worked on exotic animal legislation during his time in the Statehouse due to his cooperation with Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion.
The bill "prohibits a person that owns or possesses a specified animal from allowing a member of the public to come into direct contact, or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact, with the specified animal," according to the bill's summary. Violations of the law would be a Class B infraction.
The "specified animals" defined in the law can be summarized by your typical lions, tigers and bears, oh my!
Restricted animals would include big cats like those from the species of Felidae, such as Lions (Panthera leo), tigers (Panthera tigris), leopards (Panthera pardus), snow leopards (Panthera uncia), jaguars (Panthera onca), mountain lions (Puma concolor) as well as bears (Ursidae).
The bill carves out exceptions for owners, employees and other caretakers of facilities that keep those animals like zoos or animal sanctuaries like Black Pine, as well as veterinarians providing care to those animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.