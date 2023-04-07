LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man was arrested last month and charged with a single count of child molesting after officers allege he had sex with a minor under the age of 14 more than ten years ago.
David Michael Miller, now 52, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 455E, Wolcottville, was charged with one count of child molesting, a Class A felony in 2008, and ordered held on a $500,000 cash surety bond.
According to the probable cause documents filed with the LaGrange Count Circuit Court, Miller is accused of performing or submitting to a sexual act with a 12-year-old child sometime between September 1, 2008, and November 30, 2008. LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Miller on March 23. Miller made his initial appearance in court the next day, where he was appointed a public defender and ordered held on a $500,000 bond.
The victim told police the incident happened at a home in Shipshewana in 2008.
Miller remained locked up in the LaGrange County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is May 1 for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.