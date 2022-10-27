ALBION — Even if you come from a smaller town, you can go on to do big things. Very big things.
Thanks to DePuy Synthes, a giant in the orthopedic industry, Central Noble Elementary School students got a first-hand look Wednesday at not only knee and hip replacement techniques and tools, but also how a small-town student can go on to have a true impact on millions of people.
DePuy sent 20 staffers, including engineers, scientists and marketing pros, to Albion. They had set up stations in the gymnasium to allow third, fourth and fifth graders the opportunity to get a hands-on look at the DePuy-manufactured implants utilized in such procedures. Students also learned about robotics, and manned equipment like a surgeon thanks to multiple virtual reality stations.
The project started because Kayla Buonanno’s third-grade daughter had an anatomy question from her studies that her mother couldn’t answer last year.
Buonanno is the counselor at Central Noble Elementary. Her husband, John, is senior manager for DePuy’s Customer Solutions Department.
He was not only able to answer his daughter’s question, but he and three others DePuy staffers went to the school.
“He offered to come in and show them some things,” Kayla said.
When Kayla asked about coming back this year, John had one stipulation.
“I said, ‘Only if we can do it bigger’ — this is so much fun,” he said.
So DePuy invested 20 employees to spend a half day at Central Noble Elementary, bringing with them the kind of technology most people only get to see on television.
Getting to see first hand how joint implants work and to see actual implants had the students fascinated.
“Everyone’s paying attention,” John Buonanno said. “Everyone is engaged.”
The lessons learned by the students included anatomy, orthopedic technology, robotics and sales and marketing.
It also introduced the youngsters to the wide swath of job opportunities available in the medical field.
“It’s such a great experience for them,” Kayla said.
There were also multiple personal examples of how a small school can produce people at the top of their fields.
DePuy Principal Engineer Andy Jacobs, who was demonstrating hip replacement techniques, grew up in the small town of Monroeville.
Another DePuy presenter who has his doctorate in science grew up on a dairy farm.
Then there’s Darla Conrad.
Conrad currently is a vice president for area sales at DePuy. She was once a student at Albion Elementary.
“I grew up here,” Conrad said. “It’s great to come here and give back to the community.”
Wednesday’s activities didn’t just give back, they gave all the students rock solid proof that they can go on to do great things in the world.
“It can be extremely inspiring for them,” Conrad said.
Small towns can indeed produce big things.
The city of Warsaw, where DePuy Synthes is headquartered, had its first orthopedic company set up shop in 1891.
“It’s surrounded by farm fields, and it’s (now) the ‘Orthopedic Capital of the World,’” John said.
Kayla was impressed at the small army of professionals DePuy allowed to come to Albion.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Having 20 people offer to come… they love to show what they do.”
Conrad was asked about the sacrifice of time made the workers.
“I wouldn’t call it a sacrifice,” Conrad said. “I would call it a privilege.”
