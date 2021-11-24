KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School students in Kim Desper’s Family and Consumer Science class — what used to be called Home Ec — put their newly acquired bread baking skills to work to make loaves to share with their neighbors.
The 46 loaves, made Monday and Tuesday, will be given to Common Grace Ministries at the end of the day. Common Grace’s Friendship Food Pantry will share the loaves Wednesday with its neighbors.
Bread baking is an annual project for Desper in partnership with the King Arthur flour company. Students mixed the bread dough on Monday, learning about math, accurate measuring techniques, the chemistry of yeast, and proper kneading techniques. Students shaped their bread into loaves, some braided and some with serrated tops, and let it rise while they baked the previous class’s loaves.
“The company donates flour for the kids to make bread for charity,” she said Tuesday morning.
King Arthur changed its program slightly for this year. In past years, the company had donated enough bags of flour to make bread for charity and for the students to each take a bag home to make bread for their own families. Desper said the company scaled the program back this year, only donating enough flour for the bread to give away.
Desper has some flour left from the charity baking, so she plans another baking session for students to make bread and take a loaf home.
Student River Charles said he like baking and cooking with his dad, but this was the first time he had baked bread.
“I learned how to knead the dough,” he said. “It helps to make it rise.”
He also learned another important lesson — use two hands to take the bread out of the oven. He used only one oven-mitted hand to grab the baking sheet and both loaves nearly slid onto the floor, but he made a great save with the second oven-mitted hand.
Angie Kidd of Common Grace Ministries came to collect the loaves and talk to the students about poverty — what it is, what it is not, and how the ministry helps people.
She said Common Grace has four parts to its ministry, helping people pay bills, the Hope Chest furniture bank for basic furniture such as beds, the Friendship Food Pantry and Noble New Way, an asset-based community development program that uses a person’s gifts, talents and skills to escape poverty.
Kids also discussed the harm caused by people who put labels on everyone who is different from themselves, and said everyone has gifts, talents and skills that can be shared with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.