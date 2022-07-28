LIGONIER — Need Wi-Fi? Ligonier will have you covered soon.
The city is partnering with local internet service provider, Ligtel Communications, to install hotspots around Ligonier so the public can access the internet in public places.
Internet service will be available in the downtown area and at public parks except Pettit Park. The reason is that the park has no power sources.
Gary Cox, Ligonier’s I.T. administrator, said the Wi-Fi won’t be very fast, but it will allow people to do things like listen to music and students to do homework at public areas and will be free to access.
“This is the beginning stage of our project,” he said. “During the COVID shutdowns, Ligtel set up hotspots around town for kids to go to complete schoolwork.”
Parks like Kenney Park have the capability to have internet service because they have buildings and power set up to install equipment.
He said the ultimate goal is to also extend the city’s Wi-fi network as well and allow more of the public to access it. The network would also allow the city to do things like hook up security cameras at the park to help stem vandalism.
The city has been planning this project with Ligtel for years believing it would be beneficial to its residents and that everyone should have access to the internet.
“From Ligtel’s standpoint, this is very good economically for them and they have done a lot across the city in the past,” Cox said. “We’ve had internet service set up before other places did so.”
The cost of the project is estimated at $63,900.
Cox said he sees this as another thing people will have available to them and that they couldn’t do this without Ligtel.
“We probably wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t get involved. This project would have been very expensive,” he said.
The city hopes to venture out with Wi-Fi into other parts of the city in the future after starting in downtown.
