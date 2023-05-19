AVILLA — If your Avilla property has a bunch of junk on it?
If you let your grass grow out of control?
If your property otherwise contains a nuisance as defined by town ordinance?
You might just end up in court.
The Avilla Town Council streamlined its nuisance ordinance violation enforcement policy during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
In the past, the town would write a warning letter. Then another warning letter.
Council president Phil Puckett said the process is the same for all citizens — even council members.
“It could happen to me,” Puckett said. If it does? “I need to take care of it.”
The town did not change what constitutes a nuisance.
“We’re not really changing what we do,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said. “We’re trying to make it simpler to understand. Our ordinance was a little vague.”
Wednesday’s unanimous vote put some bite into the process for those who choose not to comply.
The ordinance was patterned after a similar measure in Kendallville.
The new process would go something like this:
• First step — the town’s code enforcement officer, the town manager or a designee, would write a warning letter to the property owner. The letter would be delivered by certified mail or be served personally by a law enforcement officer. The property owner would have 10 days after receiving the notice to clean up the issue. If the violation involves an environmental hazard, that time limit would be shrunk to five days.
• Second step — if another inspection reveals that the violation persists, the code enforcement officer will issue an ordinance violation ticket, which will include a fine. Each day that a violation persists would constitute a new finable offense, according to the ordinance. The minimum daily fine would be $50, according to the terms of the ordinance. The maximum daily fine would be $250 per day.
• Third step — if the fines in the second step are not paid to the town within 30 days, police will issue a uniform traffic ticket to the property owner. That ticket — identical in enforceability to a speeding ticket, for example — would include a summons to appear in Noble County Ordinance Violation court in front of Noble County Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen. The judge would hold a hearing and making a ruling on the penalty. That ruling, most likely, would include a date the nuisance has to be removed.
• Fourth step — the town’s code enforcement officer would again inspect the property, and if it is still in violation, another UTT would be issued with another court date. The fine level at that point would be $2,500.
If the town does have to take someone to court, it reserves the right to also include its costs — including attorney fees — to the fine.
Wording in the ordinance encourages anyone who received a first-step warning to contact the code enforcement officer at 897-2781 to discuss the violation and learn what is needed to bring the property into compliance with town code.
The ordinance further defines nuisance motor vehicles as being “any motor vehicle on any residential real estate which shall not have tires in good operating condition, or not have each of its wheels, or be in inoperable condition or not have a current valid license pate shall be... evidence of the maintenance of a nuisance.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council passed on first reading an ordinance which would allow 4-wheeled all terrain vehicles to operate on town streets — as long as the owner receives a registration sticker through the town and operates the vehicle with regard to state law.
A public hearing and second reading of the ordinance would be required before the measure becomes law.
An ordinance forbidding the use of snowmobiles on town streets — with the exception of officially declared weather emergencies — will also be up for second reading in June.
• The town approved the purchase of three new garage doors at the Avilla Fire Department building, as well as the purchase of new electronic entry systems.
Fire Chief Chad Geiger reported that his department had 41 runs in April, with two of them going unanswered due to lack of available manpower.
• The council approved the purchase of a new sniper rifle for the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office at a cost not to exceed $5,000.
Avilla’s certified sniper was activated during the shots fired incident at Drake Terrace apartments in Kendallville. The new rifle would be magazine fed, rather than the older, bolt-action rifle currently in use.
Wills reported his department had 319 calls for service in April. Included in that total were reports of seven suspicious vehicles, five reports of suspicious activity, 112 security checks, responding to two reports of drug activity and responding to four domestic disturbance calls.
