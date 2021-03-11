KENDALLVILLE — With the downtown streetscape done, what's next for the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and the nearly half-million in tax revenue it captures each year?
Well, board members are working to figure that out.
Commission members are currently in a brainstorming mode as they plot out what their next projects will be and how to utilize the funds they capture every year from their three tax increment financing districts.
Those districts capture about $491,000 per year in tax dollars and the redevelopment commission currently controls a balance of $1.35 million. Outside of $500,000 devoted to the upcoming solar field project at the former McCray Refrigerator site, the board has no other major outstanding debt of commitments at hand.
The commission does allocate some of its money every year to fund facade grants — which cover up to 50% of the cost of exterior work on buildings up to $15,000.
In past years, the commission had committed upwards of $50,000 or more to that program dependent on need, but that number could rise after the city expanded its TIF district and have since opened up all of the U.S. 6 corridor to that program now, although board members noted many building owners along the highway probably aren't aware of that fact.
Other than that, the RDC has typically utilized its captured funds as matching money for city projects or to fund infrastructure work in its economic development zones.
At Wednesday morning's meeting, commission members reviewed a first-draft list of some possible projects for the RDC to tackle in the future.
With the expansion of the TIF districts in 2020, the commission could spend its money anywhere in that expansive area, which covers the Main Street corridor from Drake Road all the way to U.S. 6 and then basically all of the U.S. 6 corridor stretching from the eastern city limits to the western city limits.
What commission members tackled first were crossing off some initial ideas they didn't like, with non-voting East Noble School Board representative Brent Durbin voicing his objection to spending TIF dollars on interior renovations or upgrades for buildings.
"I don't like the interior assistance. It's a facade grant," Durbin said. "I look at when you update the facade, the outside, you're helping the community. The money we use is tax money that came from different entities, when you start going to the inside, now I'm benefiting just the building owner and not the community as a whole."
The city's facade grant is already more liberal than many communities, allowing building owners to utilize the grants for things like the side and rear of their buildings as well as roof repairs, which many facade programs don't include. The matching limit of $15,000 is also higher than many other communities, meaning owners can get more assistance for pricier projects.
Durbin also nixed a suggestion about funding solar upgrades on rooftops for similar reasons, since the panels would help reduce the cost to the owner but don't have a broader benefit to the community.
But Durbin wasn't all red lines on facade grant items, as he voiced his support for considering a larger public match for some projects as a possibility to encourage a wave of new renovation work.
"Maybe kicking up our match or giving a higher percentage for the exterior," Durbin said. "You, the business owner, do 40% and we'll do 60%."
Commission members also crossed off an outdated idea to install a downtown hotspot to provide wireless internet for shoppers, as that project has already been completed.
And board members were cool on the idea of additional grants for people willing to follow historic design guidelines, with commission member stating they didn't want to necessarily extend an extra carrot to certain owners over others.
One idea that board members and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe all seemed to like was purchasing decorative wayfinding signs to point people to the downtown and to other local amenities like the Community Learning Center, the library, Bixler Lake, etc.
That's not likely to be a large-dollar expense, but it's one project the board could tackle to improve the city.
"I love the wayfiding signs idea," Handshoe said.
Many of the other ideas on the brainstorming list were focused on business development and support, things like incentivizing certain niche businesses the city wants in its downtown, proving marketing support or small business grants for new startups, offering incentives for projects if building owners bundle together to do a larger upgrade to multiple buildings.
But what the list currently doesn't have were any major infrastructure projects or building work. The closest on the list would be to pay for repaving and restriping on public parking lots, a project that would likely run tens of thousands of dollars but not more.
Other than those ideas, one thing board members agreed on was they need to do their own public relations campaign to inform business owners in the TIF districts what resources are available to them from the RDC, such as facade grants.
Board members said the list was a first draft and plan to come back in April with more ideas and have additional discussion about next steps for the commission.
