KENDALLVILLE — On Tuesday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and the city engineer took a few minutes to stand outside the fence and look at the empty site where the McCray Refrigerator factory used to stand.
After slightly more than two years since the huge, long-abandoned, eyesore facility burned in one of the biggest fires in Kendallville’s history, the plan on what to do with the 8.5 acres just north of downtown is still admittedly a little hazy.
On Tuesday, as Board of Works members unanimously OK’d spending about $4,000 to keep fencing around the lot for another year, it was a reminder that the lot that once was one of the city’s biggest problems has since fallen into the background.
“Who would have thought? Two years ago our big issue was getting that down,” Handshoe said Wednesday. “It’s on my radar, too, so hopefully we can come to fruition with something good.”
What exactly that is, nothing is set in stone right now.
In her State of the City speech in 2019, shortly after crews had finished clearing the site of all of the building debris after the devastating June 4, 2018, fire, Handshoe had unveiled a preliminary concept for the land.
The northeast corner could be developed into a small park to serve the nearby residential area. The western portion of the land would be reserved for if/when the neighboring wastewater treatment plant needs to expand. The rest might be able to be developed into a solar field that could power the sewer plant and maybe other city buildings or the downtown.
Two years out, though, none of that has started moving.
After discussions with some potential utility developers, the solar field idea is looking infeasible.
“We haven’t totally given up on the idea of the solar field but it’s very cost prohibitive,” Handshoe said. “We’re looking at different ideas and angles. The most important thing for me is how we can make that site look decent.”
In the visit to the McCray site with city engineer Scott Derby on Tuesday, Handshoe said the newest decision is that more needs to be done to clean up the site.
While removing all of the debris was the first step, the remaining concrete foundations, old rusty perimeter fencing and weeds grown up on the property have left it definitely unsightly but also unsafe. That’s why Kendallville has kept it fenced off for a year already, with a contract now in place to keep it closed off for up to another year.
“We’re going to take some quotes on what it would cost us to have the concrete crushed so all the dangerous areas would be removed and crushed,” Handshoe said, “trying to work within the budget that we have and what we could do to make that a safe area.
“Right now it’s not safe to remove that fence with the way it looks,” Handshoe said.
If the city can accomplish that short-term goal, it still leaves question marks about the long-term use of the lot.
The city wants to “do something there,” Handshoe said and the mayor recognizes the lot, which is city property now, is “important.”
But there’s nothing concrete yet.
Kendallville has been primarily focused over the last year on its downtown work over the McCray site. After finally getting awarded a $600,000 state grant on its sixth try for the downtown streetscape, that project has been at the forefront of the city’s consciousness since fall 2019.
Beyond that, engineering work is ongoing for reconstruction of Drake Road, a multi-million-dollar, two-phased project that will rebuild the corridor from Main Street to S.R. 3 over the next few years.
Kendallville has also taken detours to create specifications and get a citywide trash hauler contract in place for the start of 2021, completing an effort that was first broached even before the McCray factory burned down in June 2018 and was a provision aimed at helping promote general cleanliness in the city.
But with other immediate priorities now finished or winding down, the McCray site may start inching up the to-do list again.
The lot, although unfortunately on the north side of Kendallville’s busy railroad tracks, is within striking distance of the downtown and could potentially tie in as public space to complement the activity and energy the city is trying to infuse downtown.
Other communities like Auburn have created public gathering and event spaces near their downtowns and Handshoe said she’s aware of other communities that have had success with projects like that.
Whether that’s a possible route for Kendallville is a future discussion, though.
“I think first we have to look at what we’ve got and get it looking decent and then I think the next step is what can we make this into and how do we move forward planning and how do we fund it?” Handshoe said.
Funding, while a limiting factor in the past, may not be as much of an issue for the McCray property as it has been for other projects.
This summer, Kendallville approved measures to combine its two tax increment financing districts as well as expand the areas where it can spend those dollars. In that expansion process, the city picked up the McCray property as one area where TIF dollars could be allocated.
That move opened the door for the city to co-mingle funds being captured by its Downtown TIF and Eastside TIF, which combined pull in about $531,500 total each year.
However, the city’s Downtown TIF is set to expire in 2025, meaning the city would lose about $121,000 in annual revenue as the pent-up values and taxes from that district are released back to their usual government units.
Kendallville did identify new properties that it plans to capture TIF income from in the future, however most of those lots are currently vacant lots on U.S. 6 and will generate little to no revenue until such a time they develop into something.
That being said, over the next five years Kendallville does have a significant source of money available to spend, but only if it can develop a plan of how and what it would like to spend the money on.
