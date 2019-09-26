GARRETT — 3Rivers Credit Union Foundation recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a $3,000 grant to be used to serve northeast Indiana residents that live and work in the counties of: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley. These funds will help Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within this area, which is served by the credit union.
“The grant provided by 3Rivers Credit Union Foundation will pay to process about 2,500 pounds of donated large game and livestock – providing over 9,800 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their communities,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry asks area hunters and farmers to take their large game or livestock to a participating meat processor where the donation is processed, packaged and frozen (at no cost to the donor). Local hunger-relief agencies are contacted for pick up and distribution of this nutritious protein back into the community.
In the last eight years, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has helped to distribute approximately 1.3 million pounds of meat to Indiana food banks, providing over 5.3 million meals to Hoosiers in need. On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.30 per pound, which is less than 30 cents per meal.
According to the latest Feeding America Map, the Meal Gap report, a third of Indiana residents who are food insecure can’t qualify for assistance. Protein is an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children. It is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain. Those affected by food insecurity are often at high-risk for obesity and diet-related diseases due to the lack of quality access to affordable protein.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is accepting donations to fund its “Meat” the Need program throughout Indiana and is continuously looking for volunteers to help with efforts to feed the hungry and reduce hunger issues. For more information on the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program and its services, to find participating meat processors or for more information, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org
