KENDALLVILLE — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $1,200 donation from the Flint & Walling Inc. to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.
According to Feeding America, approximately 4,800 Noble County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 1,600 of which are children.
Deb Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Noble County.
“Flint & Walling’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 4,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” Treesh said.
Amber Zecca, fund development director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said donations assist local organizations in addressing food demands.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand.” Zecca said.
“To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.”
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process almost 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 8 million meals. Partnering with 87 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 600 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information, please visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.
