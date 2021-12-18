WAWAKA — A pair of highly trained search-and-rescue dogs from Noble County put their skills to work last weekend to find victims buried in the rubble of the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. A massive tornado leveled the factory and the town of Mayfield in the early morning hours of Dec. 11.
Canine handler Jan Harkner-Abbs of Wawaka is a member of the Indiana Search-and-Response Team. She got the alert about 2 p.m. on Saturday from Indiana team member Jeff Craig, who had been contacted by colleagues in Gallatin County, Kentucky.
Harkner-Abbs and teammate Jackie Harris dropped everything, grabbed their already-packed go-bags, and put the dogs in Abbs’ truck for the eight-hour trip to Mayfield.
Harkner-Abbs and Harris began directing Jin and Rock in searches immediately when the team arrived. The dogs searched debris from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the massive piles of rubble, where there was no power and no supplies.
The debris was piles of narrow steel beams, ribbons of steel, tons of crushed glass,steel siding and insulation.
Jin, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rock, a 7 year-old German Shepherd, already knew they were going to work, Abbs said. Both dogs are certified for disaster duty by the Indiana Police Work Dog Association.
Jin is trained to alert on a “live find,” meaning a living person. Rock is trained to detect human remains. Jin will stand on the location and bark if he detects a live scent.
“Jin was totally amazing,” Harkner-Abbs said. “There was nothing but twisted metal and glass about 10 to 15 feet deep.”
Rock is also certified in water searches, so he was used to search the shoreline of a nearby lake in Mayfield.
Neither dog discovered any humans, alive or dead.
The dogs “run naked” in search-and-rescue mode, Harkner-Abbs said, meaning they don’t wear any collars, vests or booties that might get caught on debris. They get frequent breaks in the search.
“The dogs have bare feet,” Harkner-Abbs said. “They must have extreme body awareness of where their feet are on the debris.”
Harkner-Abbs describes Jin as a “high drive” dog. Jin received a serious cut to his foot pads, and was immediately treated on the scene with the veterinary medical kit carried by Harkner-Abbs. Harkner-Abbs and her teammates are trained in veterinary trauma care for dogs.
The dogs get a medical exam and are decontaminated before they leave the scene. A veterinarian treats any wounds when they get home, where they then rest and recover.
“My job is to clear the scene and find people if any are there,” she continued. “It helps to move things into the next step” of cleaning up the debris.
Harkner-Abbs said she’d been deployed to two hurricanes, one being Katrina, and had seen devastation, but the Mayfield tornado raised the bar for destruction.
“It was like nothing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve done search-and-rescue since 1993,” Harkner-Abbs said. “I’ve been deployed to two hurricanes. The debris field was 23,000 feet long and the debris traveled five miles.”
Harkner-Abbs is originally from Wisconsin but moved to Indiana in 1993. She started as a dog handler with the South Bend Fire Department, and is a current volunteer firefighter with the Orange Township Fire Department.
Harkner-Abbs starts all of her search-and-rescue dogs as puppies. She has been a dog trainer since 1968, even as a youth.
Training helps Harkner-Abbs go into “responder mode” when she gets the call for deployment. She focuses on the work and keeps emotions out when she is on the scene. She doesn’t post photos on social media and sometimes doesn’t look at them until time has passed.
Harkner-Abbs said her deployments raise concerns about how well communities are prepared for disasters, and whether communities have the resources to take care of themselves. She urges communities to support funding for police, fire and EMT officers so they can be ready when disaster strikes.
Communities hit by disaster often turn to each other for help. Harkner-Abbs said in Kentucky, relief efforts were led by food trucks, workers with backhoes, and anyone with gloves and a chainsaw.
“Using the dogs as a tool to help people move forward” is the most rewarding part of the job, Harkner-Abbs said.
Jin and Rock are not treated like family pets, but they are extremely well carred-for, their handler said. The Indiana Search-and Rsponse Team trains twice a week at Harkner-Abbs’ indoor barn. The team also trains in the woods and takes trips to Michigan and other Indiana properties for practice in new areas.
The team survives on donations and fundraisers because its need between $5,000 and $8,000 per year to operate. Donations may be mailed to Jan Harkner-Abbs, 8188 N C.R. 175E, Wawaka, IN 46794 or online at www.indianasearchandresponseteam.org.
