KENDALLVILLE — Soon, people in Cromwell, Albion, Rome City and Ligonier might start noticing some tiny neighbors moving in.
The fairy, gnome and troll doors that started popping up around Kendallville two years ago are now spreading throughout the county.
The doors began as a children’s literacy project and collaboration between local organizations like the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, Noble County Visitors Bureau and the Kendallville Public Library.
Now, however, it’s grown into a fun storytelling activity for kids and a chance for adults to embrace their inner child.
“It’s an opportunity for adventure, and it’s free,” Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Growing the project was in part made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation, which kick-started the doors branching out past Kendallville.
“We always knew we wanted to start small and get it right,” Johnson said.
Hopefully, Johnson said, the project will help distinguish Noble County to visitors as the home of mythical creatures and their many stories.
Bringing that opportunity to the entire county isn’t just a way to spread fun, though, CVB Executive Director Emily Schneider said.
It’s also a way to connect communities that haven’t often worked on county-wide collaborative projects together.
“I’ve learned that our county really works in silos,” Schneider said.
There’s a big benefit to working together, too, Schneider said — marketing to a demographic that could travel to Noble County in search of a hunt for the mythical homes.
Originally, both Schneider and Johnson said they thought children would be the target audience for the project, but as time went on, both were surprised at who else loved the idea.
“What we’ve found is adults have been clinging to this idea of fairies, gnomes and trolls,” Schneider said.
Of course, one big draw for visitors to celebrate the fairytale creatures didn’t happen this year when the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which was wildly successful in 2019, is scheduled to still be on next year on May 15.
Johnson is hopeful the family-friendly Kendallville street fest will return strong in 2021 with the city’s finished streetscape project.
The fairy door project is expanding, too, to be more accessible. The project’s website, aokendallville.com, has each door’s story, plus a map that families can use to navigate mythical creatures’ neighborhoods.
Looking forward, Johnson said the Kendallville Public Library has started letting volunteers read the doors’ stories aloud to be recorded and uploaded to the website.
Any organizations that would like to house a fairy, gnome or troll, or any vendors for next year’s festival, can contact Johnson or KPL’s Youth Services Manager Beth Munk.
